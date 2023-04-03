Pinkvilla Style Icons Edition 2: Zeenat Aman to Dharmendra; A look back at legendary style icons

Long before Deepika Padukone or Kiara Advani made headlines for their sartorial choices, stars like Zeenat Aman, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and others ruled the stylebooks. These veteran actors once ruled the fashion industry with their style statements. However, they still continue to inspire us with their different looks. We have listed the Pinkvilla Style Icons who are known for their legendary fashion sense. Let’s take a look.

Zeenat Aman

Veteran actress Zeenat Aman, who is one of the most loved yesteryear actresses who needs no introduction. The actress ruled the 70s and 80s with her solid performances. She also went on to become a trendsetter with her fashionable outfits. Recently, the actress surprised her fans as she walked the ramp for fashion designer Shahin Mannan on day 3 of Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai.

Jeetendra

Legendary actor Jeetendra who is known for his popular dance moves and incredible on-screen presence is everyone’s favourite till now. He was among the most popular heartthrobs of his time who made a style statement with his all-white outfit code.

Dharmendra

Veteran actor Dharmendra is considered among the most handsome actors in the world. During his early career, the actor was known for his fashion sense and even today at the age of 87 he has not lost his charm. His style is evergreen and he very well know how to ace every look.

Shabana Azmi

Shabana Azmi is one of the finest actors in the film industry. For her unique sartorial choices, she is known as the epitome of grace. Her innate sense of dressing has definitely inspired many and this timeless beauty till now knows how to grace every look.

Mithun Chakraborty

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty was one of the most adored personalities of his time and till now gets so much love from his fans. Be it his looks, his acting skills or his dancing skills, fans love it all. The actor always used to make headlines with his iconic trendsetting outfits.

