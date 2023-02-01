Pinkvilla Style Icons set to return with a bigger and grander second edition on 7th April 2023

Global mega lifestyle and entertainment media hub Pinkvilla is back with the second edition of its uber-stylish Pinkvilla Style Icons awards ! The sizzling second season of the awards, which honor India's greatest style stalwarts across industries like film, television, business, sports, and fashion, will be held on 7th April 2023, at JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu. The second edition of the wildly popular celebrity event will take place in April of this year, and it promises to be the height of glitz and refinement, complete with the most alluring red-carpet attire and glittering performances.

Pinkvilla recorded a footprint of over 1 billion across the internet and social media during the maiden edition of Pinkvilla Style Icons, which premiered on June 16, 2022. The awards ceremony acknowledged India's top style icons from a variety of sectors, including film, television, business, sports, fashion, and many more! It was highly praised for its ultra-chic setting and VIP attendee register. Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Shikhar Dhawan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Masaba Gupta, and Parineeti Chopra were the winners amongst the many crowned as the country’s style idols.

The glamorous gala truly made a thunderous splash, garnering over 8 million interactions, about 8 million likes, over 60 thousand shares, and nearly 30 thousand mentions across social media platforms. Quickly becoming the talk of the town, the event set a new benchmark for awards shows in the country, featuring some of the freshest celebrity red-carpet looks. Taking the internet by storm, the event was also extensively covered by the media and the night’s celebrity guests on social media, with the country's leading publications sharing all the night’s updates.

The maiden edition of PSI set the stage for several iconic viral moments of the year 2022

The second Pinkvilla Style Icons event is already creating a lot of excitement and buzz, and it promises to be a memorable evening for the nation's brightest superstars and icons! Speaking on the launch of the second edition, Nandini Shenoy, Founder & CEO, Pinkvilla stated, "As we start a new year and get ready for the highly anticipated second edition of Pinkvilla Style Icons awards, we look back with great pride on the success of the previous edition. Pinkvilla Style Icons is a special asset for us that symbolizes our ongoing dedication to expansion and diversification. We are sure that this year's awards ceremony will further establish our reputation as one of India's first digital entertainment and lifestyle platforms and highlight our accomplishments in the high-profile events industry. We'll keep pushing the envelope and establishing new benchmarks as we go along, not just for Indian events but also for other innovative creative ventures.”

Mukul Kumar Sharma, COO, Pinkvilla added, “The first edition of Pinkvilla Style Icons awards in 2022 was a huge success for us; it went on to become one of the most enduring award events in recent memory and marked a significant turning point in our growth story. Setting new standards for the media, entertainment, and events industries, its success represents not just our entry into the high-profile events market but also our commitment to development and innovation. We are optimistic that the second edition in April this year, which will bring together some of India's most illustrious personalities and platforms to celebrate style like never before, will be even greater than the first..”

The brand recently celebrated the grand success of the first edition of Creators United, India’s first and biggest experiential creators’ festival on January 15th and 16th, in the ultimate dream destination, Goa. The two-day event, held by Pinkvilla in collaboration with India’s leading influencer marketing agency, Mad Influence saw India's biggest content creators and influencers from different walks of life coming under one roof. The collective digital reach of attendees of the event was close to a whopping 900 million, which is almost thrice the population of the U.S.A.