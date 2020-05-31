Pinkvilla Time Machine: Deepika Padukone on marrying Ranveer Singh, his quirks & their journey together

Today, we decided to revisit some of Deepika Padukone's memorable interviews with us as part of Pinkvilla Time Machine. Take a look below.

has come a long, long way since she first stepped foot into the Bollywood industry. The actress has seen some professional setbacks, hits at the box office and her personal life making headlines. Deepika has never shied away from media questions and her interviews have more often than not been extremely candid. Today, we decided to revisit some of Deepika's memorable interviews with us as part of Pinkvilla Time Machine. Over the last few years, the 'Chhapaak' actress has made quite a few revelations to Pinkvilla, especially about husband .

In one such interview, Deepika had revealed what marriage meant to her, she had said, "I have to say that it's .. it's probably one of the best things. I have done in my life and I can't explain it. I can't explain what that feeling is but you feel whole you feel complete, you feel grounded." The actress also had spoken about what was life like after tying the knot. "I mean it's fun, marriage is lot of fun, at least for now. When I say this to his parents or my parents or when we talk about it it's like, "ya ya wait for 35 years then you will know". But we'll figure it out 35 years later what it will be like then, we don't want to assume that it is going to be a certain way. So for now, it's great, it's lot of fun," she said.

Speaking about Ranveer and she being totally opposite, Deepika had said, "We don't fight about anything because we both kind of respect each other for who we are and what we are. I understand the way he functions and he understand the way I function and our ways of functioning are very different. I am a morning person. I'll wake up early. I am sort of disciplined and his routine is completely different but I think we've found our way around."

