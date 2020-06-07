Pinkvilla Time Machine: Sara Ali Khan calls Taimur Ali Khan a sensation and a star

Today, we decided to revisit some of Sara Ali Khan's memorable interviews with us as part of Pinkvilla Time Machine. Take a look below.

Sara Ali Khan, daughter of and Amrita Singh made her debut in Bollywood in the year 2018 with Kedarnath. She was paired opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in this Abhishek Kapoor's film. Sara portrayed the role of a Hindu girl who falls in love with a Muslim porter. Kedarnath received mixed reviews with praise directed to Khan's performance. Later in the same year, the actress was seen in Rohit Shetty's Simmba opposite . Sara gained fame and popularity with her very first film itself. She impressed the audience and struck a chord with them with her amazing acting, dance and fashion skills. After being missing from the big screen in the year 2019, Sara was seen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal in 2020 opposite Kartik Aaryan.

Today, we decided to revisit some of Sara's memorable interviews with us as part of Pinkvilla Time Machine. In the interview, the actress has spoken about her little brother Taimur Ali Khan, from working with her dad to the pressures of being Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's daughter and more. When asked her whether Taimur's pictures are sold at the highest prices in media by the paparazzi, the actress said, "This is 100% true and I don't blame them. He is like a sensation and still is. I don't remember the last person who was a sensation for 3 years, usually, it is seasonal. Clearly not with my brother, so yeah he is a star."

Talking about being pressurised of being Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's daughter, the Kedarnath actress said, "I will be honest with you. I think anything in life is as much pressure as you take. I love my job. Whatever it is. Whether it is a photoshoot, whether it is a brand shoot or whether it is promotions, whether it's shooting, I love everyday of my job. So I have never really looked at it as a pressure. I also realise and recognise that if I feel pressurised by the fact that you know I am Saif and Amrita's daughter which is something that I am immensely proud of then I really won't be able to perform."

She further added, "So taking that pressure is just not smart. Yes maybe I do have an advantage but what I am I doing with that if I am going to be sitting and getting pressurised. I didn't choose to be born to Saif and Amrita even though I am very proud that I am. So I don't think it is anything to be pressurised by and everybody has their own journey and I think our audiences are extremely smart now and at the end of the day, if you have it you will make it and if you don't you won't."

Meanwhile, currently, Sara Ali Khan is quarantined at home with mother Amrita Singh and brother , and just like other celebs, Sara has been cooking and working out at home. The actress has been constantly sharing photos and videos on social media, keeping her fans entertained and also, informed about what has been up with her.

On the work front, Sara was last seen in Love Aaj Kal, co-starring Kartik Aaryan. The movie was one of the most awaited films of this year, however, it did not work very well with the fans. It was a spiritual successor to Imtiaz's 2009 film of the same name starring Saif Ali Khan, and .

Up ahead, the actress will also be seen in Coolie No. 1 co-starring . Directed by David Dhawan and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, the film is a remake of the 1995 film of the same name starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. The film was supposed to release on May 1 but has been postponed due to COVID 19 lockdown. She will also be seen in Aanand L Rai's romantic drama film Atrangi Re with Dhanush and . The movie is produced under the studios T-Series, Colour Yellow Productions and Cape of Good Films. The film is written by Himanshu Sharma with music composed by A. R. Rahman with lyrics by Irshad Kamil and is scheduled to release on Valentine's Day 2021.

Check out Pinkvilla Time Machine with Sara Ali Khan:

