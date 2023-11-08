Pippa actor Ishaan Khatter highlights work differences in Hollywood and Bollywood, shares his audition process

The Indian film industry got another star in the name of Ishaan Khatter. The actor from a family with roots in acting started working in the industry as a child artist. After associating with a couple of movies as an assistant director, he debuted as an adult with the drama film Beyond The Clouds in 2017.

As the artist recently stepped into Hollywood with his upcoming six-part OTT series The Perfect Couple, Khatter spoke about the difference between working on a Bollywood and a Hollywood project.

Ishaan Khatter reveals the difference between working in Bollywood and Hollywood

In a recent sit-down interview with ANI, the actor shared his experience working on his debut Hollywood project, The Perfect Couple. Ishaan Khatter was asked if there’s any difference in the working of the foreign industry compared to Bollywood. Responding to it, he said he doesn’t feel any significant difference between working here and there.

The Dhadak actor said, “You try to completely understand a character and try to embody it. Even if the language changes, human emotion never changes. Like we say ‘navras’. Every human goes through the same nine emotions. So, there wasn’t much difference at the fundamental level.”

But even if the core remains the same, the technicalities and formalities are definitely a little unfamiliar. The Phone Bhoot actor added, “However, their system and formalities are slightly different. Obviously, the language, English, is different. So, that’s the main difference, but apart from that, the work we do (in Bollywood and Hollywood) is the same, I believe,” Ishaan concluded.

Ishaan Khatter spoke about the audition process for his Hollywood project

In the same interview, the A Suitable Boy actor also shared how he auditioned for the web series and got selected. He said, “The audition happened like usual. I got a script, I self-taped myself and sent my audition, and they selected me on the basis of that.”

Ishaan Khatter prepares for the release of Pippa

Ishaan Khatter is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming biographical war film Pippa. The movie, which is based on the life of Captain Balram Singh Mehta, who fought bravely during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, also stars Mrunal Thakur and Priyanshu Painyuli in lead roles. It is expected to be released on November 10 on OTT.

