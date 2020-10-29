Pippa: Ishaan Khatter goes 'all guns blazing' with Mrunal Thakur, Priyanshu, Soni Razdan in upcoming war drama

Ishaan Khatter took to social media to reveal that actors Mrunal Thakur of Super 30 fame and Priyanshu Painyuli of Mirzapur 2 fame will be joining him in Pippa.

Ishaan Khatter recently charmed us as Maan in Mira Nair's A Suitable Boy and rocked the small screen with all out gangster avatar in Khaali Peeli. The talented actor is now onto his next big project in which he is set to play a war veteran. Earlier in August, we told you that Ishaan will be stepping into the shoes of real life war veteran Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta in an upcoming war film titled Pippa. Now, the latest piece of news is that Pippa's cast has been finalised.

Ishaan took to Instagram to make the big announcement and revealed that actors Mrunal Thakur of Super 30 fame and Priyanshu Painyuli of Mirzapur 2 fame will be joining him in Pippa. He also shared a picture alongside Mrunal and Priyanshu. Sharing the big news, he wrote, "We're coming with all guns blazing. Welcome to the #Pippa troop, fam @mrunalofficial201 & @priyanshupainyuli @rajamenon #RonnieScrewvala #SiddharthRoyKapur @rsvpmovies @roykapurfilms." Trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed that Soni Razdan will also be a part of the project.

Mrunal also shared the big news on social media and was quite ecstatic about the same. She wrote, "2020 just got so much better ! This squad is all set to roar, excited to be a part of such a wonderful team! #Pippa."

Pippa will be helmed by Airlift director Raja Krishna Menon and the film is based on the book 'The Burning Chaffees' written by Brigadier Mehta himself. The film's title highlights the Russian war tank PT-76, popularly known as Pippa' which was used during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971.

The film is scheduled to release late next year in theatres and is co-produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur.

