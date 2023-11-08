Pippa: Ishaan Khatter is missing his 'Uniform of a tankman', shares unseen PICS from movie

Ishaan Khatter is one of the most promising actors in Bollywood right now who has proven his mantle as a serious performer. He is currently gearing up for his much-awaited war drama movie Pippa. Ahead of its release, the young actor took to social media to share some unseen BTS pictures from the film's shooting days.

Ishaan Khatter shares PICS from Pippa

Today, on November 8th, Ishaan Khatter took to his Instagram to share some candid pictures from Pippa ahead of its release. The photos feature him in a proper army uniform. The caption read, "Black dungarees. Uniform of a tankman. The skin of my character. Miss them today as we approach the release. I hope I did you justice. You taught me a lot more than I could ask for. What a ride it’s been - and another begins on the 10th. Veer Bhogya Vasundhara."

Check out his post!

Ishaan Khatter recalls PT-76 tank blew up during the last shot of Pippa

The film is named after the war tank called the PT-76 (Palavushi Tanka), which was also known as Pippa. In an interview with The Indian Express, director Raja Krishna Menon revealed that before the shooting started they found one original PT-76 tank from the 1971 war. Despite being not functional, the team worked on it and got it running in just eight months.

Ishaan stated that the tank malfunctioned during the last shot of the film. He said, “I will tell you an interesting story about PT-76. As Raja said about how we resurrected it, its life was literally up till we did the last shot with it. As we were doing the last show, the hull blew up and black smoke started coming out of the tank. Now, I was in the middle of a 100-ft-deep lake on the tank!”

About Pippa

Pippa is directed by Raja Krishna Menon and produced by Ronnie Screwvala under RSVP and Siddharth Roy Kapur’s Roy Kapur Films. The film also stars Soni Razdan and Mrunal Thakur in pivotal roles. Pippa is slated to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on November 10.

ALSO READ: Pippa: Ishaan Khatter reveals PT-76 tank blew up during last shot: ‘I was in middle of 100-ft deep lake’