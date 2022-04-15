Pippa: Ishaan Khatter, Mrunal Thakur slay in chic outfits as they attend wrap party; PICS

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Apr 15, 2022 09:39 AM IST  |  3.9K
Pippa: Ishaan Khatter, Mrunal Thakur slay in chic outfits as they attend wrap party; PICS
Pippa: Ishaan Khatter, Mrunal Thakur slay in chic outfits as they attend wrap party; PICS
Remove Ad X
Advertisement

Ishaan Khatter and Mrunal Thakur's Pippa wrapped filming a few days ago. Needless to say, the team of Pippa was ecstatic about finishing the film on its scheduled timeline and decided to celebrate. On Thursday evening, the makers hosted a wrap up party for the cast and crew. In attendance, were the lead pair Ishaan Khatter and Mrunal Thakur. 

Both the actors stepped out in chic outfits as they made a statement and posed together on the ramp. The duo looked all things stylish as Ishaan turned up in boots, black pants and a floral sweatshirt. As for Mrunal Thakur, the actress opted for a full glam look in a bling black pantsuit. Joining the duo, were producers Siddharth Roy Kapur and Ronnie Screwvala. 

Take a look at Pippa wrap party photos: 

pippa-wrap-party-photos-inline_1.jpg
pippa-wrap-party-photos-inline_2.jpg
pippa-wrap-party-photos-inline_3.jpg
pippa-wrap-party-photos-inline_4.jpg
pippa-wrap-party-photos-inline_5.jpg
pippa-wrap-party-photos-inline_6.jpg
pippa-wrap-party-photos-inline_7.jpg

In Pippa, Ishaan Khatter will be seen essaying the role of Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta. The film is based on the life of Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta, who was a war veteran and along with his siblings fought during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971. The film will feature Mrunal Thakur, playing Khatter's younger sister while Priyanshu Painyuli will be seen essaying the role of his elder brother.

ALSO READ: Ishaan Khatter wraps up Pippa; Unveils a glimpse of his role as Balram Singh Mehta 

Remove Ad X
Remove Ad X
Advertisement

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!