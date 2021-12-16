Pippa: Ishaan Khatter pays tribute to Army on 50th Anniversary of 1971 Vijay Diwas; Announces the release date

Today, on 1971 Vijay Diwas, makers announced the release date of Ishaan Khatter and Mrunal Thakur with a poster. The film will star Ishaan Khatter as Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta, a veteran of the 45th Cavalry tank squadron, who, along with his siblings, fought on the eastern front during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971. As India commemorates the 50th anniversary of the 1971 Indo-Pak war that led to the liberation of Bangladesh on December 16th 1971, Ishaan shared a poster on social media.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ishaan dropped a poster in which we can see him as Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta. In complete action, we can see tanks taking over and fighting the war under Ishaan's command in the poster. Sharing the poster, Ishaan also revealed the release date. In his caption, the actor paid a tribute to Indian army soldiers who fought bravely in the 1971 War. He wrote, "On the 50th anniversary of #VijayDiwas, we salute the bravery of the Indian soldiers who fought to liberate Bangladesh #1971

#PIPPA releasing in cinemas on 9th Dec 2022."

Take a look:

In another post following this, Ishaan poured in his heart and shared more stills from the film. He wrote, "Blood sweat and tears. In the midst of shoot and it’s already one of my best filming experiences so far. We’re putting in the work to bring an honest, visceral and authentic story of bravado and sacrifice, but also comradeship and brotherhood to the big screens for you.. and lest I forget - the story of an army family navigating a war."

Take a look:

The action-packed movie is on its way to bringing a glorious chapter of history to the big screen. PIPPA is currently filming across Amritsar, West Bengal, Ahmednagar and Mumbai. It is an adaptation of the book The Burning Chaffees, written by Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur, the film also stars Priyanshu Painyuli and Soni Razdan in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Raja Krishna Menon and is an epic tale of victory and family. It will hit the screens on December 9, 2022.

