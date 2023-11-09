Pippa: Ishaan Khatter reveals being 'scared' to play Mrunal Thakur's brother; here's why

Ishaan Khatter's movie, Pippa is scheduled to release tomorrow. The film's makers organized a special screening last night, and it was attended by Mira Rajput, Neliima Azeem, Mahesh Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, and others. In the film, Mrunal Thakur plays the role of Ishaan Khatter’s sister. Recently, the actor has opened up on the same.

Ishaan Khatter on playing Mrunal Thakur’s brother in Pippa

During a recent interaction with News18, Ishaan Khatter dispelled the misconception about actors portraying onscreen siblings and explained how it can be harmful to their careers. He said that Mrunal Thakur is breaking the norm and mentioned that there was some fear when he was cast as her brother. He earlier thought that he might have ruined his chance but eventually felt it was all about establishing the “onscreen connection”. He said, “In fact, I was scared I was playing her brother (laughs). I was like, maine toh apna chance kharaab nahi kar di? But on a serious note, I think it’s about making that connection onscreen. If people like seeing us this way and the chemistry that we have, then there’s no harm.”

Ishaan further praised Mrunal and said that he wouldn't have chosen anyone else to share the experience of working on Pippa with. He mentioned that they have a few scenes together in the film, and those scenes are particularly special for him. He thoroughly enjoyed working with Mrunal, describing her as a fantastic actress with a captivating personality, and she exudes magnetism onscreen.

About Pippa

Pippa, helmed by Raja Krishna Menon, features Ishaan Khatter, Mrunal Thakur, Priyanshu Painyuli, and Soni Razdan. The movie is centered around the Battle of Garibpur, a crucial event during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971, pivotal in Bangladesh's fight for independence.

Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP and Siddharth Roy Kapur's Roy Kapur Films collaborated to produce the film Pippa. In the film, Ishaan portrays the role of the actual war hero Captain Balram Singh Mehta from the 45 Cavalry Tank Squadron.

The film is set to premiere during Diwali this year on Amazon Prime Video from November 10 onwards.

