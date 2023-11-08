Pippa: Ishaan Khatter reveals PT-76 tank blew up during last shot: ‘I was in middle of 100-ft deep lake’

Ishaan Khatter is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Pippa. Its trailer was unveiled by the makers a few days ago, and it is a retelling of the Battle of Garibpur fought between India and Pakistan. Ishaan plays Captain Balram Mehta in the film. Now, the director of the film has revealed that they resurrected an original PT-76 tank for the film, and Ishaan recalled how it blew up during the last shot.

Ishaan Khatter recalls PT-76 tank blew up during the last shot of Pippa

Pippa gets its name from the amphibious war tank called the PT-76 (Palavushi Tanka), which was popularly known as ‘Pippa,’ akin to an empty tin of ghee that smoothly floats on water. Now, director Raja Krishna Menon told Indian Express that they found one original PT-76 tank from the war. While it wasn’t functional when they found it, they got it up and running in about 8 months.

Ishaan Khatter then recalled that the resurrected PT-76 malfunctioned during the last shot. He said, “I will tell you an interesting story about PT-76. As Raja said about how we resurrected it, its life was literally up till we did the last shot with it. As we were doing the last show, the hull blew up and black smoke started coming out of the tank. Now, I was in the middle of a 100-ft-deep lake on the tank!”

He added that when the tank blew up, they had to come back on land. Their driver was a soldier in his 60s, and he came out and told them that the tank breathed its last during the final shot. “It only came alive to give us the movie!” said Ishaan.

About Pippa

Pippa is a thrilling narrative of a landmark moment in history - the Battle of Garibpur, during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971; that was pivotal in Bangladesh’s struggle for independence. It is produced by Ronnie Screwvala under the banner of RSVP and Siddharth Roy Kapur’s Roy Kapur Films, and directed by Raja Krishna Menon.

Apart from Ishaan Khatter, Pippa also stars Mrunal Thakur, Priyanshu Painyuli, and Soni Razdan in pivotal roles. The film is scheduled to premiere on 10 November 2023, on Amazon Prime Video.

