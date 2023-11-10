Pippa: Ishaan Khatter shares glimpse of how this war drama was brought to life; see BTS video

Starring Ishaan Khatter and Mrunal Thakur in pivotal roles, Pippa is set for an OTT release today. Set against the backdrop of Battle of Garibpur, viewers will see Ishaan don the avatar of a young soldier.

As Pippa released today, Ishaan recently shared a Behind the Scenes video of the film, which shows the hard work that the actor had put into his project. Watch it inside.

Taking to his Instagram account this morning, the young star shared a behind-the-scenes video of his film Pippa, which streams on Amazon Prime from today. The behind-the-scenes video shows Khatter in action as he filmed scenes portraying Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta. Actress Mrunal Thakur can also be seen in the video.

Sharing the video on his Instagram account, Ishaan Khatter wrote, “Just a glimpse into what it took to bring Pippa’s story to life.” Khatter also shared it on his Instagram story and wrote, “Just a glimpse into our BTS and military boot camps.”

It is something that we don’t see often: Ishaan Khatter on Pippa

In an earlier interview, Ishaan Khatter discussed the film and emphasized that it portrays a human journey, stating that the war movie is unique compared to others in the genre. Delving on the topic at length, he had said that it is a project that ‘we don’t see often’ and also added that emotions involved in the film were very strong and unique as it depicts the righteousness and resolve of the soldiers as they fought for the right thing.

“That emotion is so strong and unique, it is different from, ‘Hum jaa kar tabahe macha denge (We will create chaos),’” Ishaan Khatter had said.

More about Pippa

Directed by Raja Krishna Menon, Pippa also stars Soni Razdan and Priyanshu Painyuli alongside Mrunal and Khatter. The plot of the film revolves around the Battle of Garibpur, which was a significant event during Pakistan’s war with India in 1971.

