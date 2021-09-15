Pippa: Ishaan Khatter shares his FIRST look from war drama as shooting begins today

Ishaan Khatter is all geared up to board on to his next project. The actor will be starring in Indo-Pakistan war drama Pippa and shooting for the same begins on today. Taking to social media, Ishaan announced the beginning of the film's shoot as well as shared his first look ever from the film.

In the first look, we get to see clean shaven Ishaan in a battle tank. The fierce look is definitely intriguing and has left fans excited. Pippa is based on Brigadier Mehta, a veteran of the 45th Cavalry tank squadron, who, along with his siblings, fought on the eastern front during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971, reported Deadline.

Sharing Pippa's first look, Ishaan captioned it, "This is going to special. ‘Shooting’ begins for our #Pippa! Godspeed. (sic)." Take a look at the Pippa poster below:

The film went on floors and real-life Brigadier Mehta, on whom the story is based, was invited to give the inaugural slate clap as filming commenced. Pippa also stars Mrunal Thakur, Priyanshu Painyuli and Soni Razdan. The war drama is being bankrolled by producers Ronnie Screwvala at RSVP and Siddharth Roy Kapur at Roy Kapur Films.

Ronnie Screwvala said, "I’m happy that we’ve begun shooting for Pippa with Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta clapping the inaugural slate. Kicking off the schedule on such a positive note ensures a steady momentum throughout the course of the production. We’re raring to go with a brilliant ensemble cast and filmmaker Raja Krishna Menon, who has a savvy eye for war films."

