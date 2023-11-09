Pippa: Ishaan Khatter’s rumored GF Chandni Bainz has ‘goosebumps’ after watching the film

A special screening of Pippa, starring Ishaan Khatter, Mrunal Thakur, Soni Razdan and Priyanshu Painyuli, was held by the makers last night. Mira Rajput, Mahesh Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Neliima Azeem, Vidya Balan and many others marked their presence at the screening. Ishaan’s rumored ladylove Chandni Bainz was also present, and she has now shared her review of the film.

Chandni Bainz congratulates Ishaan Khatter and team Pippa post film’s screening

Chandni Bainz took to her Instagram stories to share a picture from the theatre during the screening. She wrote that she had goosebumps while watching the Ishaan Khatter starrer, and that Pippa tells a gripping and powerful story that everyone must watch. She then congratulated the entire team of Pippa.

“Goosebumps! Can't wait for everyone to experience the gripping and powerful story of Pippa on @primevideoin tomorrow. Heartiest congratulations to team Pippa (red heart emoji),” she wrote, while tagging Ishaan, Mrunal Thakur, Pippa director Raja Krishna Menon and music composer A.R. Rahman. Check out her story below.

Meanwhile, Ishaan and Chandni’s pictures from last night surfaced on the Internet. Ishaan was seen walking Chandni to her car after the screening of Pippa. She looked gorgeous in a black cutout dress, while Ishaan looked dapper in a black suit.

Chandni Bainz is a Malaysian model, and rumors of her dating Ishaan Khatter surfaced in September. Bombay Times reported that the Phone Bhoot actor has found love in the 21-year-old model, and that he has introduced her to his close circle of friends.

About Pippa

Pippa is a thrilling retelling of the Battle of Garibpur which was fought between India and Pakistan, and was pivotal in Bangladesh’s struggle for independence. Ishaan essays the character of real-life war hero Captain Balram Mehta of the 45 Cavalry Tank Squadron.

The film is based on the book The Burning Chaffees by Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala under the banner of RSVP and Siddharth Roy Kapur’s Roy Kapur Films, Pippa is directed by Raja Krishna Menon. The film will release on Amazon Prime Video tomorrow.

