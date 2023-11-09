Pippa: Mira Rajput is ‘so proud’ of Ishaan Khatter; reviews film post screening; ‘Take a bow’

Ishaan Khatter is gearing up for the release of his upcoming war epic titled Pippa, which also stars Mrunal Thakur, Priyanshu Painyuli, and Soni Razdan. Last night, the makers hosted a special screening of the film which was attended by Ishaan’s sister-in-law Mira Rajput, his parents Neliima Azeem, Rajesh Khattar, and many others. Post the screening, Mira Rajput shared her review of Pippa.

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput reviews Ishaan Khatter starrer Pippa

A few hours ago, Mira Rajput took to her Instagram stories to share an inside picture from the screening of Pippa. It showed Ishaan Khatter, Mrunal, Soni Razdan, A.R. Rahman, and others standing in front of the audience at the theatre. Mira then reviewed Pippa, calling it a ‘fantastic film’, and mentioned that she is extremely proud of Ishaan.

“Take a bow Team PIPPA! Fantastic film with a thumping heart, grit, evocative emotion and sincerity. So proud of you @ishaankhatter! Target destroyed!” Mira Rajput further praised the film's music, and wrote, “Music that thrills and kills!” A.R. Rahman has composed the soul-stirring music in the film that provides an atmospheric backdrop to this story of patriotism and sacrifice.

Pippa screening

For the screening of Pippa, Mira Rajput was seen in a pastel pink palazzo set. Ahead of the screening, she was seen posing with Ishaan Khatter for paparazzi pictures. Meanwhile, Soni Razdan’s husband Mahesh Bhatt, and their elder daughter Shaheen Bhatt were also present at Pippa screening. Aditya Roy Kapur, Vidya Balan, and many others marked their presence too.

About Pippa

Pippa is a thrilling narrative of a landmark moment in history - the Battle of Garibpur, during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971; that was pivotal in Bangladesh’s struggle for independence. It is produced by Ronnie Screwvala under the banner of RSVP and Siddharth Roy Kapur’s Roy Kapur Films, and directed by Raja Krishna Menon. Ishaan who essays the character of real-life war hero Captain Balram Singh Mehta of the 45 Cavalry Tank Squadron.

Pippa is slated to launch this Diwali, on November 10, on Amazon Prime Video.

