Pippa Screening: Ishaan Khatter poses with Mira Rajput; Mrunal Thakur, Aditya Roy Kapur, Vidya Balan attend

The makers of Pippa arranged a special screening of the upcoming film on November 8. The film starring Ishaan Khatter and Mrunal Thakur is not going to be released on a leading OTT platform in two days. Ahead of the release, the screening event was graced by several Bollywood celebrities such as Mira Rajput, Vidya Balan, and Aditya Roy Kapur along with Ishaan and Mrunal.

Mira Rajput, Aditya Roy Kapur, Vidya Balan attend Pippa screening

A video on Instagram shows Mira Rajput posing with his brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter. The wife of Shahid Kapoor wore a stunning light pink outfit while Khatter donned a suited look.

On the other hand, Mrunal Thakur made heads turn as she wore a brown colored gown. Aditya Roy Kapur chose a formal yet classy look and Vidya Balan looked mesmerizing in a black saree. The three of them posed together for the cameras.

About Pippa

Pippa is a thrilling narrative of a landmark moment in history - the Battle of Garibpur, during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971. It was pivotal in Bangladesh’s struggle for independence. Pippa is produced by Ronnie Screwvala under the banner of RSVP and Siddharth Roy Kapur’s Roy Kapur Films, and directed by Raja Krishna Menon.

During an interview with The Indian Express, Ishaan Khatter recalled a PT-76 tank that blew up during the last shot of Pippa. He said, "I will tell you an interesting story about PT-76. As Raja said about how we resurrected it, its life was literally up till we did the last shot with it. As we were doing the last show, the hull blew up and black smoke started coming out of the tank." He added that he was in the middle of a 100-ft-deep lake on the tank.

Meanwhile, apart from Ishaan and Mrunal, Pippa also features Priyanshu Painyuli, and Soni Razdan in pivotal roles. The film is scheduled to premiere on 10 November 2023, on Amazon Prime Video.

