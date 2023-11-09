Pippa song Main Parwaana OUT: Ishaan Khatter grooves to Arijit Singh's vocals; Mira Rajput REACTS

Ishaan Khatter has made some interesting professional choices in a short span of time. He is currently gearing up for the war drama movie Pippa. Today, the makers dropped another song from the film titled Main Parwaana. The foot-tapping song and its visuals managed to impress Mira Rajput who dropped a comment.

Pippa new song is released

Today, on November 9th, the makers of Pippa released a new song from the film titled Main Parwaana. The song has been composed, produced, and arranged by: A. R. Rahman while the lyrics are penned by Shellee. Arijit Singh, Pooja Tiwari, Nisa Shetty, and Rakshita Suresh have provided their vocals. In the video, Ishaan Khatter can be seen grooving to the melodious track in an effortless manner. Both the visuals and the music are in sync; the song has been shot in a single take which further enhances the experience.

Taking to Instagram, Ishaan shared a glimpse of the song in a collaborative post and wrote, "Main Parvana!!! Our 70’s party anthem! This has been by far the most fun experience shooting a song. Hope you guys enjoy it even more than us (red heart emoji)"

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput was impressed with the single-take cinematography of the song. She took to the comment section and wrote, "Single shot surprise!!! (red heart emojis)"

About Pippa

Pippa is directed by Raja Krishna Menon who earlier directed Akshay Kumar's Airlift and is produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur under the banners RSVP and Roy Kapur Films respectively. The film follows Captain (later Brigadier) Balram Singh Mehta, who took part in the 45th Cavalry Tank Squadron, during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war. It stars Ishaan Khatter, Mrunal Thakur, Soni Razdan and Priyanshu Painyuli in pivotal roles. Pippa will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on November 10, 2023.

