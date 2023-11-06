Pippa song Rampage OUT: Ishaan Khatter oozes patriotism in AR Rahman composed song; Watch

Ishaan Khatter is currently gearing up for the release of his war drama movie titled Pippa. The film's much-awaited trailer was launched recently and it was well received by everyone. Recently, the makers dropped its first song titled Rampagne and it is an electrifying rap song composed by none other than A. R. Rahman.

Pippa new song Rampage released

Recently, the makers of Pippa released a song titled Rampage. The rap song is composed, produced and arranged by A.R. Rahman and has vocals from MC Heam & Krystal. Heam has also written the lyrics of this song. The around one-minute 38-second video of the song is filled with goosebumps-inducing scenes from the war.

Pippa trailer was released recently

The official trailer of Pippa was unveiled on Ishaan Khatter's birthday. In the film, he portrays the role of Captain (later Brigadier) Balram Singh Mehta, who was a part of the 45th Cavalry Tank Squadron, during the 1971 India-Pakistan war. The film also stars Soni Razdan as his mother, and Mrunal Thakur as his sister. Taking to social media, Ishaan shared the trailer and wrote: “Pippa created history in 1971 and we can't wait for you to hear its story #PippaOnPrime, November 10th.”

The film is helmed by Raja Krishna Menon who earlier directed Akshay Kumar starrer Airlift fame. It is backed by RSVP and Roy Kapur Films and also stars Priyanshu Painyuli in a supporting role. The music has been composed by A R Rahman. Pippa chronicles the Battle of Garibpur, during the Indo-Pakistan war which was a key incident in Bangladesh’s struggle for independence. The film is based on the book 'The Burning Chaffees' and it will be released on November 10th on Amazon Prime Video.

Ishaan Khatter on Pippa

In a chat with PTI, Ishaan said, "Pippa certainly has been a transforming, different experience for me. It is in that kind of zone that is not being explored by young actors. It is interesting because that is just the age that the gentleman I am portraying, who is a real-life brigadier, was then a young captain.”

