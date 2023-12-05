Pippa star Ishaan Khatter says dancing with Hrithik Roshan would be a 'full-circle' moment for him; Here's why

Ishaan Khatter has been receiving heaps of praise for his performance in the recently released war film Pippa. His dancing skills were also praised in the single-take song titled Main Parwaana; Hrithik Roshan was one of the people who complimented him on his dance. Recently during a Q and A session on Instagram, Ishaan spoke about Roshan.

Ishaan Khatter wishes to work with Hrithik Roshan

Recently, Ishaan Khatter conducted an 'ask me anything' session on Instagram to interact with his fans. One user expressed their desire to see him dance with Hrithik Roshan and mentioned how the star has appreciated Ishaan's dancing many times. They wrote, "We want you to dance with Hrithik Roshan...He appreciated your Dance many times."

In response, Ishaan wrote that dancing with Roshan would be a 'full-circle' moment for him. He stated, "Would be a (full circle) moment for me :) My first memories as a dancer are dancing to Ek Pal Ka Jeena for my mom and brother."

Ishaan Khatter and Hrithik Roshan's work front

Ishaan Khatter received praise for his performance in Pippa which was directed by Raja Krishna Menon. He has also been cast in the international series The Perfect Couple which also stars Nicole Kidman and Dakota Fanning.

Hrithik, on the other hand, will be next seen in Siddharth Anand's aerial action film Fighter. The film is a part of a planned aerial action franchise and it also stars Anil Kapoor and Deepika Padukone. It is slated to be released around Republic Day weekend in January 2024. Recently, Roshan shared a new poster of the film featuring him as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania. He wrote, "Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania Call Sign: Patty Designation: Squadron Pilot Unit: Air Dragons Fighter Forever."

Apart from that, he is also doing Ayan Mukerji's War 2 which is a sequel to 2019's action film War.

