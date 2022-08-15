Pippa Teaser Out: Ishaan Khatter shares glimpse of ‘India’s deadliest war’ on 75th Independence Day; WATCH

Ishaan Khatter’s Pippa’s teaser is finally out. Pinkvilla recently reported that the teaser of the Raja Menon movie will be out on 75th Independence Day. And surely, it is finally here. A few moments back, the actor took to his social media space and treated netizens to a glimpse of the much-awaited film on the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971. Moreover, just like we shared, the much-awaited film is all set to release on 2nd December, 2022. Apart from Ishaan, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Priyanshu Painyuli and Soni Rajdan in key roles.

Ishaan Khatter’s Pippa teaser out

The teaser starts with the date ‘3rd December 1971’ showing on screen, while the then Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi declares war on Pakistan, after its attack India’s air fields. We then get a sneak peek of Ishaan, Mrunal, Priyanshu, and Soni Rajdan’s characters. Ishaan is seen sporting the army uniform, while he joins his fellow men as they rage war on Pakistan. His character, Captain Balram Singh Mehta is heard saying in Hindi that throughout history, no war has been fought for another country’s Independence. However, he says, as he motivates his men, that this is their chance to create history. We are then shown an engaging glimpse of war scenes from the film.

Sharing the teaser, Ishaan shared the release date in his caption. It read, “PIPPA in cinemas December 2nd, 2022. On the momentous occasion of our country’s Independence Day - presenting a glimpse from a film we’ve collectively put our heart, gut and soul into. May our soil, our people and our culture be blessed always. It’s been an honour to represent the valour and bravery of our defence forces (Indian national flag) More to come.”

Pippa is helmed by Raja Menon, and produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur with RSVP Movies and Roy Kapur Films. Music of the film is by AR Rahman.

