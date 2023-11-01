Pippa Trailer OUT: Ishaan Khatter and Mrunal Thakur lead cast of war drama about patriotism, bravery and sacrifice

Ishaan Khatter has built up impressive acting credits in films like Beyond The Clouds and Dhadak. He now stars in the upcoming war drama Pippa alongside Mrunal Thakur. The teaser for Pippa debuted last August, generating anticipation for the movie. Coinciding with Ishaan's 28th birthday, the makers have now launched the full trailer.

Pippa Trailer unveiled on Ishaan Khatter’s birthday

In Pippa, Ishaan Khatter plays the role of Captain (later Brigadier) Balram Singh Mehta, a veteran of the 45th Cavalry Tank Squadron, who fought in the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971. Soni Razdan plays Ishaan’s mother, while Mrunal Thakur stars as his sibling in the film. Sharing the trailer of Pippa, Ishaan Khatter wrote, “Pippa created history in 1971 and we can't wait for you to hear its story #PippaOnPrime, November 10th.”

Check out the trailer of Pippa below!

The trailer takes us back in time, when India fought the Battle of Garibpur, on the eastern front. Captain Balram Singh Mehta assumed command over the squadron after their leader fell during the mission. Along with his siblings, he was on the frontlines of the war and was instrumental in India’s quest for victory. With the battle war cry, “We fight like soldiers, kill like soldiers, and die like soldiers” acting as a clarion call, Indian forces gave it their all, leading to the liberation of Bangladesh.

The soul-stirring music by maestro A.R. Rahman provides an atmospheric backdrop to this story of patriotism and sacrifice.

While speaking with PTI about his role in Pippa, Ishaan Khatter said, "Pippa certainly has been a transforming, different experience for me. It is in that kind of zone that is not being explored by young actors. It is interesting because that is just the age that the gentleman I am portraying, who is a real-life brigadier, was then a young captain.”

About Pippa

Pippa is directed by Raja Krishna Menon of Airlift fame, and produced by RSVP and Roy Kapur Films. The film stars Ishaan Khatter, Mrunal Thakur, Priyanshu Painyuli, and Soni Razdan. A R Rahman has composed the film's music.

The film is a thrilling narrative of a landmark moment in history - the Battle of Garibpur, during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971; that was pivotal in Bangladesh’s struggle for independence. It is based on Brigadier Mehta's book 'The Burning Chaffees'. The action thriller gets its name from the amphibious war tank called the PT-76 (Palavushi Tanka), which was popularly known as “Pippa,” akin to an empty tin of ghee that smoothly floats on water.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Did you know birthday boy Ishaan Khatter had a cameo in Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's Udta Punjab? WATCH