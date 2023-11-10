Pippa Twitter Review: Netizens praise Ishaan Khatter, Mrunal Thakur’s war drama; hail it as ‘terrific’

The much-anticipated biographical war drama, Pippa, centered around the life of Captain Balram Singh Mehta and starring the talented Ishaan Khatter, has been released on OTT. Set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971, the film also features performances by Mrunal Thakur, Priyanshu Painyuli, and Soni Razdan. With the release of the film, netizens have eagerly watched it and taken to social media to share their thoughts and reviews about this movie.

Netizens review Ishaan Khatter, Mrunal Thakur’s Pippa

Netizens flooded X (formerly Twitter) with their reviews of Pippa, expressing admiration for its compelling storyline, the skillful direction by Raja Krishna Menon, and the outstanding acting performances especially by Ishaan Khatter and Mrunal Thakur.

One fan said, “The difference between a good movie & a great one is that the latter stays on your mind days after you have seen it. #PippaOnPrime is one such. What terrific work from @mrunal0801 @priyanshu29 & the rest of the cast. Great story compellingly told. Drop everything & watch it now!”

Another person expressed, “#PippaOnPrime Review -Excellent performances, strong script, emotional rollercoaster, well shot, technically fine period war film with understated poignant score by @arrahman . Captures the sudden, brutal hit of war & human relationships beautifully. Veer Bhogya Vasundhara. 8/10.”

A user wrote, “Fantastic Film Brilliant performance, Emotionally Engaging and Very well made. I loved the Cinematography and sound design. Amazing work. Kudos to the team. There is a whole symphony track at the end credits. A Great Watch. #Pippa #PippaOnPrime #ARRahman #ARR.”

A netizen stated, “Watched #Pippa it should have been released in theaters. #IshaanKhatter's energy in this movie...is WOW.. every scene GOOSEBUMPS… @mrunal0801 ma'am "Ek he to dil hai kitnee baar jeetogi.." u r SUPERSTAR MUST WATCH… Thank you @PrimeVideoIN for this..”

A person praised, “@RajaMenon watched #Pippa on Prime. Such a fantastic movie made by you. Perfect casting, no exaggeration in story telling, no unnecessary Over emotional and unrealistic nationalism. It was the best war movie from Hindi film industry that I've ever watched. Keep making such movies.”

Another fan said, “Probably the first one to watch #PippaOnPrime ! Loved it Great entertainer,as usual with military based films in India many inaccuracies but got that Armored capt’s nonchalant swag and Manekshaw and Indira G’s casting correct. Ishaan has solidified himself as a brilliant actor!”

Pippa is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Ishaan Khatter and rumored girlfriend Chandni Bainz walk arm-in-arm as they step out for dinner date