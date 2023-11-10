Pippa's Ishaan Khatter jokes about Shahid Kapoor's 'eternally youthful' look: 'I think he's a vampire'

Ishaan Khatter is currently basking in the positive response to his recent release, the war drama movie Pippa in which he plays an Army officer. In a recent interview, he opened up about his rapport with his elder brother and actor Shahid Kapoor. Ishaan also touched upon the 'youthful' look of the Farzi actor. Let's find out.

Ishaan Khatter on Shahid Kapoor

In an interview with ETimes, Ishaan Khatter said that sibling relationships are bound to have 'friction.' He was referring to his elder brother Shahid Kapoor. The Pippa actor said that he never had a traditional relationship with him because of their 15-year age gap. He said, "But he’s about 15 years older than me, so he is like a father figure, the predominant male figure." Ishaan further revealed that Shahid was the only one who was there for him because of this there is a "line of respect."

In the same conversation, Ishaan called Shahid "eternally youthful" and joked about the secret of his young look. "Everyone looks at him now and says that we two are only a few years apart. I think he's a vampire, he drinks blood (laughs)", Ishaan added.

Ishaan Khatter and Shahid Kapoor's work front

Ishaan's recent release was the war movie Pippa, directed by Raja Krishna Menon. The film follows Captain Balram Singh Mehta who was a part of India's 45 Cavalry regiment during the 1971 Indo-Pak war. It also stars Mrunal Thakur, Soni Razdan, and Priyanshu Painyuli among others. Upon release, Pippa opened to mostly positive critical response. Ishaan will be next seen in the International web series The Perfect Couple with Nicole Kidman.

Shahid, on the other hand, recently did Raj and DK's web series Farzi as well as Ali Abbas Zafar's action thriller Bloody Daddy. Both these projects were well received. He will next appear in a yet-to-be-titled romantic movie with Kriti Sanon.

