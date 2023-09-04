'Pita Putra Dono...': Abhishek Bachchan accompanies Amitabh Bachchan at Jalsa's meet and greet with fans-PICS

Amitabh Bachchan is the epitome of stardom in this country. With a career spanning over several decades, he is one of the kind of stars that is rare in Bollywood. Big B, as he is fondly called, also enjoys a massive fan following on social media where he often shares his thoughts and pictures. He is also very active on Twitter (formerly X).

Amitabh Bachchan shares pic with Abhishek during a meet and greet

Recently, the Piku actor took to X (previously Twitter) to share his meet-and-greet pictures from his residence Jalsa. In the pictures, he is accompanied by Abhishek Bachchan and the two can be seen waving at their fans. Big B also wrote a beautiful caption in Hindi. He tweeted, "Pita putra dono khade hai, kake karun pranam, jeev deen babuji inko, kare unhe sashtang."

Check out the tweet.

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's work front

Bachchan was last seen in Sooraj Barjatya's drama film Uncchai. After that, he made a special appearance in R. Balki's sports drama Ghoomer. He will be next seen in Vikas Bahl's action thriller movie Ganpath which stars Tiger Shroff in the lead role. Apart from that, he has Kalki 2898 AD in the pipeline. It is a bilingual big-budget pan-Indian project that also stars Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani. There are also reports that Big B might be doing a project with Shah Rukh Khan after many years. The veteran actor has also sung a song for the Kannada film Butterfly, which is a remake of the 2014 Bollywood movie Queen. Apart from films, he is also currently hosting the 15th season of the popular television game show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC).

Abhishek, on the other hand, played the role of a coach in R. Balki's Ghoomer. The film also starred Sayami Kher, Shabana Azmi, and Angad Bedi. It had its world premiere at the 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. Ghoomer was released theatrically on August 18 and met with a positive critical response.

