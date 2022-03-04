'From PJs to...': Mira Rajput shows the reality of destination weddings; WATCH

Weddings are always fun. Make it a destination wedding and the fun amplifies multifold. Just yesterday, Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor were seen having the time of their lives at Shahid’s sister Sanah Kapur’s marriage with Mayank Pahwa. Mira, being the darling she is, has been regularly updating her fans with the wedding updates. Be it her gorgeous attires or Shahid’s crisp outfits, we are absolutely loving every bit of it! Just a few hours ago, Mira shared a super fun reel, unveiling the reality of destination weddings.

In the reel, we could see Mira Rajput looking adorable in her matching pyjama sets with a cup of coffee in her hand. As she put her hand on the camera, while we all expected a glamorous transition, Mira gave us a delightful surprise by changing into another set of pyjama sets. Her naughty smile made us laugh out loud. Along with the reel, Mira wrote, “What I really feel like at a destination wedding…From PJs.. to PJs! Back to back events and some coffee! Did you really think it was going to be a drab to glam look.”

Meanwhile, the star couple, Shahid and Mira have been serving us with looks throughout the wedding. Just on Wednesday, Mira shared a gorgeous picture with Shahid as they were deck up in ethnic wear. Shahid looked quite dapper in his black sherwani, while Mira opted for an alluring white saree. Her hair was left open and her makeup was nothing less than flawless.

