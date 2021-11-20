From PK to 3 Idiots; Recalling 5 films of Rajkumar Hirani that highlighted social issues

Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, who turned as a director in 2003 is all set to celebrate his 59th birthday today. Hirani began his career in the advertising industry and gradually shifted towards the film sector. He gave Bollywood buffs a list of outstanding films that he curated over the years. If there is any one Indian filmmaker who has mastered the art of dealing with socially relevant subjects, no doubt, it is Rajkumar Hirani. Apart from addressing social issues, he knows how to blend humour and surprises in his films. In 2000, Hirani got his first break as a film editor with Mission Kashmir and then three years later, he made his directorial debut with Munna Bhai MBBS. On his 65th birthday, let us recall 5 films of Rajkumar Hirani that highlighted social issues.

PK

Rajkumar Hirani beautifully presented “sensitive topic” of Indian religious beliefs, malpractices godmen or gurus, and the superstitions surrounding it. Starring Aamir Khan and Anushka Sharma, PK garnered much attention from both the audience and critics.

Munna Bhai MBBS

Munna Bhai MBBS which featured Sanjay Dutt is a comedy-drama that offers laughter in abundance and at the same time shells out the message that love can overcome sorrows. The popular phrase ‘jaadu ki jhhappi’ from the film is still a hit among the masses.

Lage Raho Munna Bhai

Again starring Sanjay Dutt, Rajkumar Hirani’s Lage Raho Munna Bhai inspired people to follow the principles of Mahatma Gandhi. The movie highlighted the importance of ahimsa (non-violence).

3 Idiots

Hirani discussed the loopholes in the Indian education system with 3 idiots starring Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, and Kareena Kapoor. 3 idiots created a stir not just in India, but across the globe.

Sanju

A biopic based on the controversial life of Sanjay Dutt. Rajkumar Hirani's fabulous direction highlighted the addiction of drugs among the youth through the movie. Ranbir Kapoor's excellent acting and Rajkumar’s storyline made ‘Sanju’ one of the biggest Bollywood hits.