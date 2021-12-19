PK clocks 7 years: Check out 6 interesting facts from Aamir Khan and Anushka Sharma starrer

Aamir Khan is one actor who has given us some incredible performances over the years. The actor has several blockbuster films to his credit including Dangal, 3 Idiots; Talaash, and many more. Among all of them, the one that caught all the eyeballs is Rajkumar Hirani’s directorial PK. The innovative film marked Aamir’s second collaboration with the filmmaker. PK depicted the story of an alien who lands on Earth for a research mission, however, loses his remote which helps him to get in touch with his spaceship. In the movie, Anushka Sharma plays the role of a journalist. Apart from them, the film also stars Sushant Singh Rajput, Boman Irani, Saurabh Shukla, and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles.

The movie touched upon topics including humanity, religion, language, caste, and beliefs. The unique storyline of the film garnered appreciation from fans and critics as well. Interestingly, PK was among the highest-grossing films of 2014. Today, the blockbuster film completed 7 long years.

Check out some interesting facts here:

Aamir Khan’s character from PK is said to be inspired by a real-life character Abraham Kovoor.

For the perfect Bhojpuri accent, Aamir underwent intense training under the guidance of TV writer Shanti Bhushan.

Aamir’s first look from the film where he posed nude with a transistor was shot during the shooting of his film Dhoom 3, exactly two years before PK.

To get into the skin of his role, Aamir Khan chewed more than 100 paans in a day just to get that perfect colour on his lips.

Filmmaker Rajkumar reportedly considers Boman Irani as his lucky charm. Keeping in mind the same, he curated a special role for him in PK.

Film costume designers Manoshi Nath and Ruchi Sharma picked up clothes for PK from random people on the streets of the places they shot at.

