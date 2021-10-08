PK to English Vinglish: 5 feel good Bollywood movies you can watch with family during the festive season

As we are heading towards the end of this year, it is time for a festive season in India as we have a back to back festivals coming up now. While the entire nation is taken over by the festive spirit, it is the perfect time to spend quality time with your family and loved ones. And while entertainment has been an important part of our daily life, courtesy Bollywood, our celebrations cannot be complete without the magical touch of Bollywood, isn’t it?

Interestingly, during the COVID 19 pandemic, OTT platforms have changed the way we watched movies. We also have the liberty to watch our favourite movies at the comfort of our place. If you are wondering what you can watch with your family during the festive season, we bring you 5 feel-good Bollywood movies that will add charm to your perfect family moments.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara features Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, Farhan Akhtar, Katrina Kaif and Kalki Koechlin in the lead. The movie features the three childhood friends heading to Spain for a three week road trip and this trip turns out to be the one where they end up exploring themselves. This movie comes with a perfect blend of romance, comedy and drama and is a perfect treat for everyone.

3 Idiots

Starring Aamir Khan, R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi in the lead, 3 Idiots happens to be comedy-drama that was loosely based on Chetan Bhagat’s Five Point Someone. The movie spoke volumes about the power of unconditional friendship and the societal pressure of the Indian education system. Besides, the music of the movie will also strike the right chord with the hearts.

Dil Dhadakne Do

Family is the most important aspect in one’s life and there are no second thoughts about it. And once in a lifetime, we come across a movie that makes us feel lucky to have a family and make us realise the strength of a family. This is exactly what happened in Zoya Akhtar’s family drama Dil Dhadakne Do starring Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Anushka Sharma, Anil Kapoor and Shefali Shah in the lead. It is a movie that gives you a perfect dose of love, comedy and drama.

PK

Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, PK stars Aamir Khan, Anushka Sharma, Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani and Saurabh Shukla in the lead. The movie revolved around an alien who lands on earth for a mission but lost his way back home and his journey comes with a new perception towards human life along with questioning religious superstitions. Aamir’s performance as the alien certainly won hearts.

English Vinglish

Touted as Sridevi’s comeback movie, this Gauri Shinde directorial was a perfect treat for the legendary actress’ massive fan following. The comedy family drama narrated the story of a woman struggling with English and how her trip to the United States turned out to be the best experience of her life. Not just she got the confidence to face the world, she also realised how important it is to be self independent.