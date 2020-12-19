PK turns 6: Interesting and unknown facts about Aamir Khan and Anushka Sharma starrer that will blow you away

As Aamir Khan’s 2014’s blockbuster PK completes 6 years of its release today, we bring to you some of the unknown and interesting facts about the film.

truly deserves to be called the perfectionist of Bollywood as the handsome star has always stunned us with his scintillating performances in the films. The actor has several blockbuster films to his credit. Among all of them, the one that speaks volumes about his versatility as an actor is PK. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film marked Aamir’s second collaboration with the filmmaker after 3 Idiots. The movie depicted the story of an alien who comes to Earth on a research mission but loses his remote to a thief who later sells it to a Godman. He then befriends a television journalist and during his quest to retrieve the remote, questions religious dogmas and superstitions. Featuring the Dangal star in the titular role, PK also starred , Sushant Singh Rajput, Boman Irani, Saurabh Shukla and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles.

Ever since the movie was announced, it remained in the headlines owing to its unique script. Released on 19 December 2014, PK was among the highest-grossing films of that year. It received positive reviews with praise for the performances, particularly by Khan. Not just in India, the Rajkumar Hirani directorial fared well across the globe as well. It was released in China on May 22 and broke many Box office records there. Notably, PK was the highest-grossing Indian film in Australia, New Zealand and Pakistan. It was also the highest-grossing foreign-language movie in North America in the year 2014.

Produced by Hirani and Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the film revolved around a humanoid alien who is stranded on Earth, the planet that he was supposed to study. He experiences many aspects of humanity, including religions, customs, languages, attire, practices and beliefs during his journey. As this blockbuster film completes 6 years of its release today, we bring to you some of the interesting and unknown facts about the film.

Here are some interesting facts about the film:

1. Aamir Khan’s character as PK is said to be inspired by a real-life character Abraham Kovoor. Rajkumar had once stated that the film is a satire on “God and Godmen.”

2. As soon as Aamir’s first look from the film was released, it stunned everyone. It showed the actor posing nude with a transistor. However, this particular scene was shot during the shooting of his film Dhoom 3 which was two years before PK happened.

3. Interestingly, the Ghajini star is seen chewing a pan in the film. To get into the skin of his role, he used to chew paan for every scene. In fact, he used to chew more than 100 paans in a day just to get that perfect colour on his lips.

4. In order to get the Bhojpuri accent right for the film, Aamir underwent intense training under the guidance of TV writer Shanti Bhushan. She also used to accompany the star on the shoots.

5. Since Aamir’s character was supposed to wear old clothes in the film, the makers picked up clothes from random people on the streets of the places they shot at. For instance, during the shooting in Rajasthan, they requested common men to give interesting t-shirts that they had worn in return for money or a new shirt.

6. It is said that the ace filmmaker Rajkumar reportedly considers Boman Irani as his lucky mascot. Keeping in mind the same, the filmmaker created a special character for Boman Irani in PK. He was also a part of his blockbuster film Munna Bhai MMBS and 3 Idiots.

7. Last but the least, as per a report in TOI, for one specific song in the film, Rajkumar Hirani wanted a non-filmy choreographer. He wanted a signature move. Kiran Rao and Anushka both tried to create a unique move but failed to impress the filmmaker.

Also Read: When Aamir Khan hilariously asked his daughter Ira Khan if she has a driving license; WATCH Video

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×