'Please go watch it': Varun Dhawan gives shoutout to Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi during his live session

Varun Dhawan got his fans excited as he went on a live session on social media today and had a candid conversation with his massive fan following. During the live conversation, the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actor not just spoke about his personal life but also went on to have a quirky conversation with Sara Ali Khan and also cheered for Ananya Panday. Interestingly, Varun also made the headlines as the actor also sent best wishes to his first co-star Alia Bhatt for her upcoming movie Gangubai Kathiawadi.

During the live session, Varun gave a shoutout to Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial which features Alia, Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz, and Seema Pahwa in the lead. This isn’t all. The Sui Dhaaga: Made in India actor also sent wishes for Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Badhaai Do and gave the movie a shoutout. Talking to his massive fan following, Varun said, “Please go watch the films”. Not just Gangubai Kathiawadi and Badhaai Do, Varun had also sent wishes for Ananya Panday, Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi’s Gehraiyaan. Meanwhile, Varun also spoke about how his name was changed to Raghu on social media and said, “It was my mistake”.

Talking about the work front, Varun has some interesting projects in the pipeline. He will be seen in Amar Kaushik’s much talked about horror comedy Bhediya with Kriti Sanon in the lead. The movie is slated to release on November 25 this year. Besides, Varun is also working on Jug Jugg Jeeyo opposite Kiara Advani. Helmed by Raj Mehta, the movie also stars Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Prajakta Koli in key roles.