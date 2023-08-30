'Please keep the scenes of...': What Shah Rukh Khan told Jawan editor regarding the slicing of his sequences

Shah Rukh Khan was missing in action for around five years. In January, he made a comeback with a bang with the action thriller Pathaan. The movie turned out to be a massive commercial success and people celebrated his comeback in full swing. Now, SRK is gearing up for another action thriller movie Jawan. It has SRK playing dual roles.

Shah Rukh Khan asked Jawan editor to cut his scenes

On August 30th, the audio launch event of Jawan took place at the Sri Sairam Engineering College in Chennai. During that event, the movie's editor Ruben talked about an interesting story. He said, "SRK said you could chop my scenes but if you can, please keep the scenes of supporting actors, please keep them. Don’t trim it." Ruben further praised the superstar and said, "I thank SRK for trusting us. Not just one, almost a bus full of Tamil people landed in Mumbai. One needs guts to pull this off. He is a great human being."

Shah Rukh Khan dances to Chennai Express' song with Priyamani and Sunil Grover

At the event, actress Priyamani shared the stage with King Khan and Sunil Grover. The three of them danced gracefully to the song One Two Three from SRK's Chennai Express. Interestingly, the song was originally picturized on SRK and Priyamani. A day before on August 29, Shah Rukh had said that he might do some 'tha tha thaiya' at the audio launch event. He wrote, "Vanakkam Chennai, I am coming!!! All the Jawans - girls & boys at Sai Ram Engineering College be ready... I am excited to meet you all! Might even do some tha tha thaiya if asked. See you tomorrow 3 PM onwards."

About Jawan

Jawan is directed by popular Tamil director Atlee Kumar. It stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Sanya Malhotra. Deepika Padukone has a special appearance in it. The movie is produced by Gauri Khan under the Red Chillies banner. Jawan is slated to be released theatrically on September 7. After that, the superstar will be seen in Rajkumar Hirani's comedy-drama Dunki. The movie will be released during the Christmas week in December.

