'Pls get my message over...': Shah Rukh Khan is IMPRESSED by Jawan flipbook drawn by fan

Shah Rukh Khan came after a five-year gap with Pathaan. The film turned out to be a blockbuster and it was followed by Jawan which has also turned out to be a major success. Since its release, fans have been pouring all their love into the Atlee directorial all over the internet. Recently, King Khan came across one such fan-made thing.

Shah Rukh Khan loves flipbook

Today, on September 23rd, Shah Rukh Khan came across a video in which a fan showcased an amazing flipbook out of several moments from Jawan. SRK, who was thoroughly impressed by the art work, retweeted it and wrote: "Wow the artist is really outstanding!! Pls get my message over to the talented person who did this….Thank u for putting in the effort and showing #Jawan your love this way!!! Love u"

Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Jawan writer's heartfelt note

Sumit Arora, who wrote the dialogues of Jawan, took to Twitter to write about his experience of working with Shah Rukh Khan. He wrote: "Last three years have been incredibly beautiful and memorable in more ways than one. Writing dialogues for this super special film, working with a powerhouse filmmaker, working with an immensely dedicated team who put in their ALL in the film and then… this beautiful man @iamsrk". Sumit's long post was accompanied by a picture of him hugging SRK.

In response, King Khan wrote: “Abhi bhi lamba hi likha hai. Sankshipt beta sankshipt. The ability to invest love in ur creativity but not fall in love with it is the greatest quality a writer can possess. U have been a pillar of strength thru the making of #Jawan & ur dialogues made the film memorable. Love u.”

About Jawan

Jawan is directed by popular Tamil director Atlee, in his Bollywood debut. The film is produced by Gauri Khan and stars SRK, Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover and Deepika Padukone (in a special appearance). Upon release, it received the biggest opening for a Bollywood film in history.

