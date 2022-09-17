PM Modi Birthday: Akshay Kumar, Sidharth Malhotra and others wish Narendra Modi a glorious year

It is our Prime Minister Narendra Modi ’s birthday today and social media is buzzing with wishes for him. From news channels to social media, everyone has been wishing Modiji. Well, our Bollywood celebrities share a warm bond with the PM and have met during special occasions. We have seen the celebs being a part of several initiatives started by the Modi government. Today, many B-Town stars have taken to their Instagram handle to wish the Indian Prime Minister.

Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture of him with the PM and wrote, “Your vision, your warmth, and your capacity to work…just some of the many things that I find deeply inspiring. Happy Birthday @narendramodi ji. Wish you health, happiness and a glorious year ahead.” Ajay Devgn too shared a picture of him with Modiji and wished him. Sidharth Malhotra shared a picture of him shaking hands with the PM and wrote, ‘warm wishes to our Hon’ble Prime Minister @narendramodiji ji on his birthday. Even Shilpa Shetty, Anil Kapoor and others took to their social media handles to wish PM Narendra Modi.

Check out the wishes: