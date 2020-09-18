  1. Home
  2. entertainment

PM Modi congratulates Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli, replies with a witty tweet to Milind Soman's birthday wish

A day after celebrating his 70th birthday, PM Modi has responded to birthday wishes from celebs and thanked them for their wishes. However, some replies were more than just thank you tweets. Check it out below.
241276 reads Mumbai
News,virat kohli and anushka Sharma,pm narendra modiPM Modi congratulates Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli, replies with a witty tweet to Milind Soman's birthday wish.
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated his 70th birthday on Thursday and Twitter was flooded with wishes for the top leader. Apart from political dignitaries, celebrities from the film industry also took to social media to wish PM Modi. From Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to Akshay Kumar and Mohanlal down south. Now, PM Modi has responded to all such celebs and thanked them for their wishes. However, some replies were more than just thank you tweets.  

Replying to Virat Kohli's birthday wish, PM Modi replied by wishing the cricketer and Anushka Sharma on their pregnancy. He tweeted, "Thank you @imVkohli! I would also like to congratulate @AnushkaSharma and you. I am sure you will be amazing parents!" Then, PM Modi kind of trolled Milind Soman who had tweeted, "Dear Prime Minister @narendramodi on your 70th birthday I wish you good health and a good and proactive opposition, to push you to do better for our great country." To this, PM Modi replied, "Thank you for your birthday wishes and wishful thinking," with a smiley. 

India's top leader also thanked Karan Johar and called his passion towards cinema 'adorable'. He tweeted, "Of course! Your passion towards cinema is adorable. Thank you for your wishes." Whereas, PM Modi wished Sanjay Dutt for his health. "Thanks @duttsanjay. I pray for your good health and wellbeing," he replied. As for Shah Rukh Khan, PM Modi acknowledged that King Khan will now be busy with the upcoming IPL season which begins on 19 September. 

Take a look at PM Modi's replies to birthday wishes below:

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday PM Modi: Chiranjeevi, Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal send across heartfelt wishes

Credits :Pinkvilla/Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Dr Jaishree Sharad on Hairfall, Acne, Oily Skin, Home Remedies & more
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara
Vikrant Massey on sci-fi film Cargo, apprehensions, his journey on showbiz, box office numbers
Shweta Singh Kirti, Hina Khan and others SLAM Shibani Dandekar’s remarks on Ankita Lokhande
Tara Sutaria on competition, love, relationship with Aadar Jain, Tadap & Ek Villain 2
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: ED to file fresh charges on Rhea
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement