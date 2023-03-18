PM Modi sends letter of condolence to Satish Kaushik’s wife post actor’s demise; Anupam Kher shares a PIC

Actor and filmmaker Satish Kaushik passed away on March 9 in Gurugram, after suffering a heart attack. He was 66. His death left everyone shocked, and the actor’s friends, fans, family members, and colleagues from the film industry expressed their grief over his demise. Satish Kaushik’s close friend Anupam Kher mourned his demise and wrote that life will never be the same without Satish. He also shared a throwback video reminiscing a precious memory that he shared with the late actor. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sent a letter of condolence addressed to Satish Kaushik’s wife Shashi Kaushik. Anupam Kher shared a picture of the letter, and also expressed gratitude on behalf of Shashi Kaushik.

Anupam Kher shares PM Modi’s letter of condolence addressed to Satish Kaushik’s wife

Anupam Kher shared a picture of the letter sent by PM Narendra Modi to Shashi Kaushik. PM Modi wrote that he was very sad to hear about Satish Kaushik’s untimely demise, and he extended his condolences to the family. The letter, written in Hindi, read, “The late Satish Kaushik was a multi-faceted personality; he made an immense contribution to Indian cinema with his talent. As a great writer, actor, filmmaker and producer, he worked in different capacities and impressed in all. He was inspirational and laid a strong foundation for his family. His loss cannot be expressed in words. He may not be in this world today, but his memories and values will live on through his family.”

Anupam Kher expressed gratitude on behalf of Shashi Kaushik, and tweeted in Hindi, “Respected Prime Minister @narendramodi ji. Your sensitive letter has worked as a balm for me and our family in this hour of grief and sorrow! When the Prime Minister of the country gives condolence on the departure of a loved one, then one gets the strength to face that sorrow. On behalf of me, our daughter Vanshika, our entire family and Satish ji’s fans, I thank you and pray to God for your long and healthy life. Regards! Shashi Kaushik.”

According to a report in Indian Express, Satish Kaushik had been visiting someone in Gurugram, when his health deteriorated and he suffered a heart attack in the car on March 9. He played the role of ‘Calendar’ in Mr India, and it remains one of his most popular roles. He was last seen in the film Chhatriwali.

