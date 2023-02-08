PM Modi showers praise on Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan in Parliament: 'Theatres in Srinagar are running housefull'

Pathaan , the spy thriller that features Shah Rukh Khan in the titular role has now emerged as one of the biggest successes of Bollywood in recent times. The project, which is helmed by Siddharth Anand and bankrolled by Aditya Chopra for Yash Raj Films, marked SRK's comeback to the silver screen after a long gap of over 4 years. Pathaan has been receiving immense love from audiences, and is currently on its way to becoming one of the all-time highest grossers of Indian cinema.

The honourable Prime Minister of India showered praises on Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster film in his latest speech at the parliament. Interestingly, Narendra Modi spoke about the effect of Pathaan on common audiences, and added: "Theatres in #Srinagar are running housefull after decades." Both Shah Rukh Khan's fans and cine-goers are now on cloud nine after the Prime Minister mentioned spy thriller in his Parliament speech, and the video of Modi's speech is now going viral on social media.

Pathaan: Everything to know

Shah Rukh Khan essayed the titular character in Pathaan, which is bankrolled by Aditya Chopra under the banner Yash Raj Films. Deepika Padukone played the female lead in the film and appeared in the role of Dr. Rubina Mohsin. John Abraham appeared as the lead antagonist Jim, a former-RAW field offer who turns against the country after losing his family. Salman Khan made a cameo appearance in the film as Tiger from the much-celebrated film series of the same name. Dimple Kapadia, Ashutosh Rana, Prakash Belawadi, Ekta Kaul, Nikhat Khan, and others appeared in the supporting roles.

Pathaan sequel

As reported earlier, director Siddarth Anand and leading man Shah Rukh Khan have already confirmed that Pathaan will get a sequel in the near future. King Khan, who credited director Siddharth and producer Aditya Chopra for the massive success of the film, stated that he will be ready for a sequel whenever the duo plans it. He added that Pathaan 2 will be bigger and better in all aspects.