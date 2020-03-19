PM Modi Speech on Coronavirus: Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn & more celebs applaud the Janta Curfew announcement

PM Modi announced that on March 22 there will be Janta curfew starting from 7 AM to 9 PM.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about the Coronavirus outbreak in a speech that took place today at 8 PM. The PM announced that on March 22 there will be Janta curfew starting from 7 AM to 9 PM. As soon as this announcement was made many Bollywood celebrities took to their social media handles to applaud the safety measure by the Prime Minister. Bollywood superstar , who will be seen in the upcoming film, Sooryavanshi, tweeted saying that the Janta curfew was an excellent initiative by the PM and he urged everyone to follow the directive given on March 22 and show the world that we are together in this.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior actor tweeted stating all Indians must follow the safety measures which are told during the speech and follow the directive of resolve and restraint in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak. He also added that on March 22 everyone must stay home and stay safe. The Baazigar actress Kundra tweeted saying that along with self-isolation, we must practice self-discipline in order to stay safe. Shilpa urged the people of India to stay positive and responsible during a time like this. 's sister Rangoli Chandel added in her tweet that she is floored by PM Modi's systematic thinking and that she appreciates the idea of Janta curfew.

Check out the tweets:

An excellent initiative by PM narendramodi ji...this Sunday, March 22 from 7 am to 9 pm let’s all join in the #JantaCurfew and show the world we are together in this. #SocialDistancing — (akshaykumar) March 19, 2020

Fellow Indians, Namaskar A short while ago, Our PM Saab, Modiji, requested all of us to show resolve & restraint in the face of COVID-19. Please also adhere to the Janta Curfew on 22nd March by staying home. Stay Safe PMOIndia narendramodi #JantaCurfew — Ajay Devgn (ajaydevgn) March 19, 2020

A very important announcement made by respected narendramodi ji with self isolation we must practice self discipline. #jantacurfew Be Positive and responsible Jai Hind pic.twitter.com/VeQyZaGcBh — SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (TheShilpaShetty) March 19, 2020

Wow!! What an address by Modi ji, floored by his systematic thinking, totally appreciate the idea of Janta curfew on Sunday to prepare for any future adversity, love how swiftly he goes from action to motivation, one of the greatest minds pic.twitter.com/hz49a38v8S — Rangoli Chandel (Rangoli_A) March 19, 2020

Well DONE SIR ... well Done ⁦narendramodi⁩ hats off. They TOTALLY deserve our gratitude and respect. pic.twitter.com/TLFefQh1IB — Ranganathan Madhavan (ActorMadhavan) March 19, 2020

I will take part in the #jantacurfew on March 22 nd and at 5 in the evening will show my support to our selfless heroes fighting this virus. This is a time to be one and practise #SocialDistancing. Let’s follow our prime ministers appeal. #BeSafe https://t.co/V9jAqfT7a2 — (Varun_dvn) March 19, 2020

She also stated that the Prime Minister was swift in moving from action to motivation in his speech. South actor R Madhavan also praised PM Modi's Janta curfew and said hats off to him. South siren Samantha Akkineni also shared a message of her Instagram story wherein she mentions the gesture of appreciating all the efforts by the people working on the front-line.

