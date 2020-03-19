  1. Home
PM Modi Speech on Coronavirus: Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn & more celebs applaud the Janta Curfew announcement

PM Modi announced that on March 22 there will be Janta curfew starting from 7 AM to 9 PM.
4706 reads Mumbai Updated: March 19, 2020 10:22 pm
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about the Coronavirus outbreak in a speech that took place today at 8 PM. The PM announced that on March 22 there will be Janta curfew starting from 7 AM to 9 PM. As soon as this announcement was made many Bollywood celebrities took to their social media handles to applaud the safety measure by the Prime Minister. Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, who will be seen in the upcoming film, Sooryavanshi, tweeted saying that the Janta curfew was an excellent initiative by the PM and he urged everyone to follow the directive given on March 22 and show the world that we are together in this.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior actor Ajay Devgn tweeted stating all Indians must follow the safety measures which are told during the speech and follow the directive of resolve and restraint in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak. He also added that on March 22 everyone must stay home and stay safe. The Baazigar actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra tweeted saying that along with self-isolation, we must practice self-discipline in order to stay safe. Shilpa urged the people of India to stay positive and responsible during a time like this. Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel added in her tweet that she is floored by PM Modi's systematic thinking and that she appreciates the idea of Janta curfew.

Check out the tweets:

She also stated that the Prime Minister was swift in moving from action to motivation in his speech. South actor R Madhavan also praised PM Modi's Janta curfew and said hats off to him. South siren Samantha Akkineni also shared a message of her Instagram story wherein she mentions the gesture of appreciating all the efforts by the people working on the front-line.

