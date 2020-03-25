PM Modi speech on Coronavirus: Amitabh Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Anushka & more urge people to stay indoors

Many Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, and Sonakshi Sinha have shared messages on their respective social media handles urging people to stay indoors.

Prime Minister, Narendra Modi addressed the nation today over the Coronavirus outbreak. The PM announced that the entire country will be under a complete lockdown for the next 21 days. The megastar of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan shared his poetic take on the 21 days lockdown announced by the PM.

The Silsila actor mentions that people should follow the safety measure issued by the government in order to stay safe and that the lockdown will help curb the spread of the COVID-19. The Bollywood diva, stated in her Instagram post that people should not step out of their homes, and need to stay indoors. The Kabir Singh star Shahid Kapoor wrote in his Instagram post that everyone needs to stay strong, emotionally, physically and mentally. The Jab We Met star also adds that be people need to stay home and stay safe.

Check out the Instagram posts:

The Batti Gul Meter Chalu actor states further that everyone can try doing different things like cooking, meditating and reading books while they are at home. Shahid writes that the next 21 days of lockdown shall pass, and people need to spread love and keep the faith. Anushka Sharma shared a message on her Instagram story urging people to stay at home. The Veere Di Wedding actress Sonam Kapoor also shared a post informing people about the 21 days lockdown announced by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

