PM Modi speech on COVID 19: Arjun Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu & others urge fans to follow 21 days lockdown

Numerous Bollywood celebs including Arjun Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Paresh Rawal, Mahesh Bhatt, and others have supported Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision for a 21 days lockdown amid the COVID-19 crisis. They have also urged fans to do the same.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has addressed the nation again amid the Coronavirus crisis. He has praised everyone for making the Janta Curfew successful. Apart from that, the PM has called for a 21 days lockdown in the entire country as a precautionary measure to curb the situation. As of now, India has witnessed 400+ COVID-19 cases which are a matter of worry for everyone. This lockdown has been announced from midnight today i.e. from March 25, 2020.

Numerous Bollywood celebs have taken to social media and urged the fans to follow the same. Every one of them has supported the lockdown that has been announced for the next 21 days citing that it has been done to ensure people’s safety. A few of them have also taken a dig at some people for ignoring the entire matter and not taking it seriously even now. Some of the celebs have advised the masses again to maintain social distancing and remain confined to their homes.

Check out the Instagram posts and tweets below:

21 days !

Not a lot for us in return of our lives.

Let’s do this everyone !

And hopefully by the end of THIS lockdown we surely will have a reason n time to celebrate. Until then let’s get through one day at a time. — (taapsee) March 24, 2020

We are now at a collective turning point, where we must stop, listen & help the government implement the 21 days all India lockdown. The time of great fear requires solidarity,humanity, sacrifice & hope.Not hysteria & rumour mongering. #21daysLockdown — Mahesh Bhatt (MaheshNBhatt) March 24, 2020

Please stay at home it’s the only way. This lockdown is for all of us and our safety. #IndiaFightsCorona #StayHomeStaySafe narendramodi PMOIndia https://t.co/7H3VcC0Zee — Anil Kapoor (AnilKapoor) March 24, 2020

Absolutely brilliant and necessary speech by our PM Shri narendramodi ji

21day #LockdownNow !

Please don’t screw this up India.. let’s set an example of how to fight and win the battle against #COVIDー19 #coronavirus #BreakTheChain #stayhomestaysafe #InThisTogether #India — Sophie C (Sophie_Choudry) March 24, 2020

8 बजे रात के बजाए सुबह आठ बजे बोल देते । चार बजे भी बोल देते तो इंतज़ाम कर लेते । हमेशा आठ बजे ही बोलते हैं और समय देते हैं चार घंटे का । उनका क्या जो पैदल घर को निकले हैं शहर छोड़ के , क्योंकि बस या ट्रेन नहीं चल रही ? अब कहें तो कहें क्या । ठीक है प्रभु। — Anurag Kashyap (anuragkashyap72) March 24, 2020

As we can see here, many well-known celebs including , Taapsee Pannu, Arjun Kapoor, Mahesh Bhatt, Paresh Rawal, Sophie Choudry have sent this message of Modi Ji to fans on social media. It will be wrong if we do not mention here that Bollywood celebs have played a significant role in spreading awareness about the Coronavirus crisis and the safety measures to avoid it through their social media handles. They had also shown full support to the Janta Curfew that was imposed on March 22, 2020, across India.

(ALSO READ: Coronavirus Crisis: PM Narendra Modi announces complete lockdown across India from midnight for next 21 days)

Credits :InstagramTwitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More