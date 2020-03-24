Coronavirus updates
PM Modi speech on COVID 19: Arjun Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu & others urge fans to follow 21 days lockdown

Numerous Bollywood celebs including Arjun Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Paresh Rawal, Mahesh Bhatt, and others have supported Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision for a 21 days lockdown amid the COVID-19 crisis. They have also urged fans to do the same.
Mumbai Updated: March 24, 2020 09:22 pm
News,Mahesh bhatt,Paresh rawal,arjun kapoor,Narendra Modi,Taapsee Pannu,Coronavirus CrisisPM Modi speech on COVID 19: Arjun Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu & others urge fans to follow 21 days lockdown
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has addressed the nation again amid the Coronavirus crisis. He has praised everyone for making the Janta Curfew successful. Apart from that, the PM has called for a 21 days lockdown in the entire country as a precautionary measure to curb the situation. As of now, India has witnessed 400+ COVID-19 cases which are a matter of worry for everyone. This lockdown has been announced from midnight today i.e. from March 25, 2020.

Numerous Bollywood celebs have taken to social media and urged the fans to follow the same. Every one of them has supported the lockdown that has been announced for the next 21 days citing that it has been done to ensure people’s safety. A few of them have also taken a dig at some people for ignoring the entire matter and not taking it seriously even now. Some of the celebs have advised the masses again to maintain social distancing and remain confined to their homes.

Check out the Instagram posts and tweets below:

As we can see here, many well-known celebs including Arjun Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Arjun Kapoor, Mahesh Bhatt, Paresh Rawal, Sophie Choudry have sent this message of Modi Ji to fans on social media. It will be wrong if we do not mention here that Bollywood celebs have played a significant role in spreading awareness about the Coronavirus crisis and the safety measures to avoid it through their social media handles. They had also shown full support to the Janta Curfew that was imposed on March 22, 2020, across India.

