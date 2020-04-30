PM Narendra Modi anguished by ‘endearing’ Rishi Kapoor’s death; Says 'I will always recall our interactions'

After Rishi Kapoor breathed his last in a hospital in Mumbai, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences on micro-blogging site Twitter.

A day after Irrfan breathed his last, Bollywood lost another shining star. We are talking about Rishi Kapoor who passed away in Mumbai today in a hospital in Mumbai. According to media reports, the veteran actor was fighting a long battle with cancer and was hospitalised for two weeks now. And while the entire country is mourning the loss of Kapoor & Sons star, our political leaders are no different. In fact, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has paid his condolence over Rishi’s unfortunate demise.

PM Modi took it to micro-blogging site Twitter and called Rishi a multifaceted, endearing and lively person. While he is in a state of shock, Modi asserted that he will always cherish his interactions with the legendary actor. Furthermore, the renowned politician also asserted that the Mulk star was equally passionate about movie and country’s progress. “Multifaceted, endearing and lively...this was Ji. He was a powerhouse of talent. I will always recall our interactions, even on social media. He was passionate about films and India’s progress. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti,” PM Modi tweeted.

Take a look at PM Narendra Modi’s tweet over Rishi Kapoor’s demise:

Multifaceted, endearing and lively...this was Rishi Kapoor Ji. He was a powerhouse of talent. I will always recall our interactions, even on social media. He was passionate about films and India’s progress. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 30, 2020

For the uninitiated, Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with leukemia in 2018 and underwent a medical treatment in New York. While several celebrities had visited him during his treatment, the veteran actor always yearned to return to his home. In fact, Rishi was the happiest when he came back in September last year. Reportedly, the actor wasn’t keeping well for a while now and was in the hospital for two weeks now.

