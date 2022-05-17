PM Narendra Modi delighted about India’s participation at Cannes Film Festival 2022; Calls it a 'milestone'

The 75th Cannes Film Festival has opened in France and will continue till May 28. This time, the excitement level is higher as a lot of Indian celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, AR Rahman, Pooja Hegde and others will be walking the red carpet. India is the Official Country of Honour at Cannes Film Market in this edition of the festival. This is the first time that this honour has been bestowed on any country and comes at a time when India is celebrating its Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. Well, on this special occasion, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about it.

ANI took to its Instagram handle to share the statements made by PM Narendra Modi. In his statement, the Indian PM said, “Delighted about India's participation as a Country of Honour at Marché du Film-festival de Cannes. As India celebrates its 75th yr of independence, the 75th anniversary of Cannes Film Festival & 75 yrs of Indo-French diplomatic ties enhance pride associated with momentous milestones: PM”. He further added, “India is the largest film-producing country in the world. With films in many languages from different regions, the multifariousness of our film sector is remarkable.”

Further, PM Modi also spoke about the renowned filmmaker, Satyajit Ray’s film screening. He said, “It is heartening to note that a film by one of India's most renowned filmmakers, Satyajit Ray, has been restored for screening at the Cannes Classics section when India is celebrating the birth centenary of the legendary filmmaker.”

This year, Bollywood's brightest star Deepika Padukone is part of the film festival as a jury member along with other prestigious personalities of the entertainment industry across the world. Just a while ago, Deepika’s first look from the film festival went public as she joined the other jury members for dinner at the Grand Hyatt Cannes Hotel Martinez.

