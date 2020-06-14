  1. Home
PM Narendra Modi expresses shock over Sushant Singh Rajput's demise: A bright young actor gone too soon

Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to expresses shock over Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden and untimely demise.
15638 reads Mumbai Updated: June 14, 2020 04:31 pm
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to expresses shock over Sushant Singh Rajput's demise. The 34-year-old actor committed suicide in his Bandra residence in Mumbai and investigation is currently underway. 

"Sushant Singh Rajput...a bright young actor gone too soon. He excelled on TV and in films. His rise in the world of entertainment inspired many and he leaves behind several memorable performances. Shocked by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and fans. Om Shanti," PM Modi tweeted.  

Check out PM Narendra Modi's tweet below:

The shocking news of his death comes just a few days after his ex-manager Disha Salian passed away. The actor had mourned the loss of his ex-manager on Instagram. A team of Mumbai police has reached the actor's Bandra apartment in Mumbai. DCP Pranay Ashok of Mumbai police said that the actor has committed suicide but they have not found any note in his house yet. The police are still investigating.  

Bollywood celebs flooded social media as they mourned the actor's death. From his co-stars to directors, producers and fans, many expressed shock over the Sushant's suicide.  

