PM Narendra Modi mourns the demise of veteran actor Shreeram Lagoo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said veteran actor Shreeram Lagoo will be remembered for years to come, a day after the Hindi and Marathi films actor passed away.

"Shreeram Lagoo personified versatility and brilliance. Through the years, he enthralled audiences with outstanding performances. His work will be remembered for years to come. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his admirers. Om Shanti," Modi tweeted. Lagoo, who worked on stage, Bollywood and Marathi films, passed away at a private hospital here late on Tuesday following age-related health issues, family sources said.

He was 92 and breathed his last at the Dinanath Mangeshkar Hospital. Among his famous works are Devata, Des Pardes, Lawaris, Muqadar Ka Sikander, Inkaar,and Sajan Bin Suhagan, among others.

Dr. Shreeram Lagoo personified versatility and brilliance. Through the years, he enthralled audiences with outstanding performances. His work will be remembered for years to come. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his admirers. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 18, 2019

ALSO READ Veteran film and theatre actor Shriram Lagoo passes away at the age of 92 in Pune

Credits :IANS

Read More