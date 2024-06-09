PM Narendra Modi Oath-Taking Ceremony: Anupam Kher to grace ‘historic’ event for third time; says ‘It’s my good fortune’

June 9th marks the swearing-in ceremony of India’s Prime Minister for the third time Shri Narendra Modi. As the big day is underway, actor Anupam Kher has revealed that he has been invited to the ceremony at New Delhi’s Rashtrapati Bhavan. Not only did he share the invitation's glimpse, but he also spoke to the media about it.

Anupam Kher on attending PM Modi’s oath-taking ceremony

Taking to his Instagram, the veteran actor shared a picture of the invitation card he received and wrote alongside, “As a citizen of India, this will be my third opportunity to attend the oath-taking ceremony. This is very special. But the bigger thing than that is that the prime minister is #SameToSame The dialogue will also be the same this evening!!! I am Narendra Damodardas Modi... All hail! Jai Hind!”

He shared similar thoughts with the news agency ANI and called it his ‘good fortune’ to be invited to attend the ‘historical moment’. According to him, in the last 10 years, the prime minister ran the country very well and hoped that the new government under his leadership would take the country ahead.

“We are the fifth largest economy in the world and can move up to being the third largest economy”, Anupam added.

Advertisement

Earlier in the day, PM Narendra Modi also addressed his ministers where he was heard saying, “We need to continue with the Viksit Bharat agenda. Development work will go on without any halt.”

The wishes have started to pour in for PM Modi as the day sets for the big moment. Actor Ajay Devgn took to his X handle and tweeted, “Congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji on his re-election! Wishing continued success in guiding India towards prosperity and greatness with his wisdom and compassion.”

On Anupam Kher’s work front

The actor has already seen the releases of three of his movies this year including Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay, Kaagaz 2, and Chhota Bheem and the Curse of Damyaan. Anupam will be next seen in The Signature, The India House, and Vijay 69. Kher who is very politically opinionated has already confirmed that he’ll never enter politics.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Anupam Kher surprises mom Dulari with band baaja on her birthday; latter says, 'Ye hazam karna mushkil hai'