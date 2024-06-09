PM Narendra Modi oath-taking ceremony or Ind vs Pak match; fans REACT as Shraddha Kapoor asks 'Aaj shaam kaunsi historic cheez dekh rahe ho?'

Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most loved celebrities in B-town. She is back with her 'Shrunday' post today, June 9 which garnered a lot of lovely replies from her fans as usual.

As PM Narendra Modi is partaking in the oath-taking ceremony for the third term and on the other hand, India is going to play against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup match, Shraddha asked her fans which historic event they are going to watch.

Shraddha Kapoor's latest Sunday post receives heartwarming fan comments

June 9 is important for India for two reasons - one is Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to take oath for a third term as the head of a coalition government and second, our country will be playing against Pakistan in the T20 Cricket World Cup match.

Keeping both in mind, Shraddha Kapoor dropped a post asking fans, "Aaj shaam ko kaunsi historic cheez dekh rahe ho ???" Along with it, she also shared three beautiful pictures of herself.

Have a look:

Answering her question, one fan humorously said, "AAP jo kahoge wo." To this, the actress replied, "do phone pe ek ek laga do."

Another fan commented, "AAJ POST KE SATH SONG KYU NHI LAGAYA??" A third fan of Shraddha wrote, "just- your beauty makes me speechless." "Mujhe toh bs stree ka intezar hai!!!" said a fourth fan. Others were also seen dropping lovely words for the actress.

Advertisement

Shraddha Kapoor engages in a fun banter with paps

On June 3, the paparazzi asked the Stree actress for a party, and she replied, "After 20 days, you guys will bring Vada Pav for us." The paps then asked which chutney she preferred, and she responded with, "Teekha."

The video of Shraddha's playful banter with the paparazzi over a Vada Pav party went viral on social media in no time.

Shraddha Kapoor's work front

She was last seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar alongside Ranbir Kapoor. Up next, the actress is gearing up for the release of the second part of her highly acclaimed 2018 hit Stree. Directed by Amar Kaushik, Stree 2 also stars Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Vijay Raaz. Tamannaah Bhatia is also set to make a cameo appearance. According to reports, the film is scheduled for a theatrical release on August 30, 2024.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Shraddha Kapoor's 'vada pav with teekha chutney' request from paparazzi is too cute to miss