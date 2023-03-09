PM Narendra Modi on the untimely demise of Satish Kaushik: 'He was a creative genius'

On Thursday morning, the news of actor-director Satish Kaushik's demise was shared by veteran actor Anupam Kher. He suffered a heart attack in Delhi around 1 am. Satish Kaushik was 66. His untimely demise has shocked his fans and colleagues from the industry and they have shared their fond memories with him on social media. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media to mourn the untimely demise of Satish Kaushik.

PM Narendra Modi pays a tribute to Satish Kaushik

PM Narendra Modi took to Twitter and expressed his thoughts about the late actor. He even called Satish a 'creative genius'. His tweet read, "Pained by the untimely demise of noted film personality Shri Satish Kaushik Ji. He was a creative genius who won hearts thanks to his wonderful acting and direction. His works will continue to entertain audiences. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti." Have a look:

Meanwhile, Satish Kaushik was in Delhi when he passed away. Anupam Kher earlier revealed that he felt uneasy and told the driver to take him to the hospital. But Satish suffered a heart attack when he was on his way to the hospital. The postmortem will take place in Delhi and later today, the mortal remains will be brought to Mumbai.

ANI, a while ago updated about the postmortem. Their tweet read, "Post-mortem of actor Satish Kaushik is over. The initial report suggests no injury mark was found over the body. Reports stated cardiac arrest as the cause of death of the actor: Sources."

On March 7, Satish Kaushik, who entertained the audience with his solid performances over the years, was seen attending Javed Akhtar's Holi party. Several celebs like Richa Chadha, Mahima Chaudhary, Farhan Akhtar and others were seen enjoying the occasion with him. The news of his sudden demise has shocked everyone.

