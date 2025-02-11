PM Narendra Modi praises Deepika Padukone's passion for mental health as she speaks about subject at Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025

Deepika Padukone has been one of the strong advocates of mental health. She has opened up about her own journey on many occasions and runs the Live Love Laugh Foundation to help those in need. The actress is set to grace an episode of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 to talk about mental health. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has praised Deepika’s passion for the subject.

Today, February 11, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Instagram Stories and shared the promo of the Pariksha Pe Charcha episode featuring Deepika Padukone. He wrote, “Among the most common topics #Exam Warriors want to discuss is mental health and wellbeing. Therefore, this year's Pariksha Pe Charcha has an episode specially dedicated to this topic which will play tomorrow, 12th February.”

Commending Deepika for speaking about the topic, the PM added, “And we have @deepikapadukone, who is very passionate about this subject, talking about it.”

Deepika reshared PM Modi’s story on her own account. She expressed gratitude to him for spreading awareness about the cause. She stated, “Thank you Honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi for your commitment towards the cause of Mental Health. I look forward to launching our episode tomorrow! @tlllfoundation.”

Earlier today, Deepika Padukone shared the promo of her Pariksha Pe Charcha episode on Instagram. In the clip, she was seen talking to students about her own childhood and struggles. She emphasized the importance of expressing yourself and finding your strengths.

In the caption, Deepika stated, “‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ is back with its 8th Edition! And this time we’ll also be discussing the importance of Mental Health.”

The episode will be available to watch on PM Narendra Modi’s YouTube channel on February 12 at 10 am.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone recently opened designer Sabyasachi’s show celebrating his 25th anniversary. She walked the ramp in an all-white look featuring a shirt and pants with a trench coat. This marked the actress’ first show after the birth of her and Ranveer Singh’s daughter, Dua. Her fans have been eagerly waiting for the official announcement of her upcoming movies.