PM Narendra Modi, Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Kajol, Ajay Devgn and others back India WC final defeat

It was a big day for cricket lovers especially the supporters of the Indian and Australian men’s cricket teams. The world was glued to their screens and praying for the victory of their favorites. But sadly, India lost the World Cup final match to Australia. To cheer and root for the men in blue who played well, Indian celebs and Bollywood actors took to social media and penned warm notes.

Indian celebs cheer team India with warm notes

The entire journey of the 2023 Cricket World Cup has been a rollercoaster ride. Today, everything came to an end after India lost the final match to Australia despite showing an impressive game on the field. Indian celebs and Bollywood actors are proud of the Indian Team. Hence, they took to social media to cheer them up.

PM Narendra Modi lauds Team India

The Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, who was also watching the match live from the stadium lauded the men in blue. He shared on X, “Dear Team India, Your talent and determination through the World Cup was noteworthy. You've played with great spirit and brought immense pride to the nation. We stand with you today and always.”

Shah Rukh Khan says the team showed great spirit

We saw Shah Rukh Khan rooting and cheering for the Indian cricket team from the stands. But sadly, it wasn’t their day. However, the Jawan actor is proud of them. Taking to Twitter, he penned, “The way the Indian team has played this whole tournament is a matter of honour and they showed great spirit and tenacity. It’s a sport and there are always a bad day or two. Unfortunately it happened today but thank u Team India for making us so proud of our sporting legacy in cricket…u bring too much cheer to the whole of India. Love and respect. You make us one proud Nation.”

Abhishek Bachchan thanks the men in blue for the journey

Ghoomer actor Abhishek Bachchan came in support of the Indian Team. He took to social media and penned, “A tough loss after a valiant effort. Commendable performance by the men in blue throughout. Hold your heads high and thank you for the journey.”

Riteish Deshmukh is proud of Team India

No matter what the final result is, the journey has definitely been an amazing one. We are proud of the Indian team and so is Riteish Deshmukh. Taking to X, he wrote, “We love you, we stand by you, we are proud of you #TeamIndia.”

Ajay Devgn asks the boys to keep their heads high

Sharing a picture of the Indian men’s cricket team gathered on the ground, Ajay Devgn shared, “India, your relentless spirit throughout the championship was a victory in itself… Heads high.”

Aftab Shivdasani says Team India played like true champions

Aftab Shivdasani also joined his B-town buddies and penned his thoughts about today’s CWC final match online. He wrote, “An unfortunate end to a dream World Cup for India. Team India played like true champions all through the tournament and there is a lot to be proud of. But as we all know cricket is a funny game and all that matters is how you play on the day. Australia played better today.”

Dia Mirza thanked the team

“Team #India you gave us the most memorable moments in the past few weeks. Thank you so much! Congratulations on a well played #WorldCup 🇮🇳 We are proud of you. Congratulations #Australia for winning your 6th World Cup! You played your best game,” Dia Mirza wrote on X.

Divyenndu Sharma is heartbroken

Like most of us, Indian actor Divyenndu Sharma is also sad that India lost the 2023 CWC final match. Sharing his emotions, he wrote on X, “This is going to hurt for a long long time! “

Boman Irani says the boys played ‘superbly’

Boman Irani shares his words of encouragement for the Indian Team. He shared, “We played superbly throughout. They played superbly today!”

Vir Das is proud of Team India

Actor and comedian Vir Das has been closely following the match and knows how hard the boys played. Hence, he took the opportunity to let them know that he’s proud of them. Das penned, “With you in victory. With you in loss. Thank you for a tournament filled with a spectacular cricket. Team India 🇮🇳 proud of you!”

Maanvi Gagroo asks the team to ‘chin up’

Ujda Chaman actress Maanvi Gagroo penned a sweet note for the team. She tweeted, “Well done team India 🇮🇳. Thank you for a fantastic tournament. Boys indeed played well. Baaki haar jeet toh chalti rehti hai. Chin up!”

Ayushmann Khurrana feels it’s just a bad day

Ayushmann Khurrana was at the stadium, watching the match live. Taking to social media he shared multiple pictures from the stadium and penned, “Just a bad day at office @indiancricketteam. You guys will always be remembered as the toughest side in #WorldCup2023. Well played!”

He also posted a selfie with Hardik Pandya and Ranveer Singh.

Kareena Kapoor Khan showers love

Kareena Kapoor Khan saluted the players for putting up a tough battle. She wrote on her Instagram stories, “Only love and respect. Team India Tuff battle but well played.”

Kajol goes filmy to cheer the Indian cricket team

Indian actress Kajol decided to use a motivating dialogue from her 1993 film Baazigar with Shah Rukh Khan. Sharing a picture of the team, the actress captioned it, “Haar kar jeetne waale ko baazigar kehte hai. Well played Team India. Congratulations Australia on another world cup.”

Suhana Khan drops a broken heart emoji

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter and The Archies actor Suhana Khan was also spotted earlier at the stadium. Reposting a picture of the Indian team, she added a broken red heart emoji to it.

Mira Kapoor called the men in blue ‘champions’

Social media personality and actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Kapoor shared a picture of the Indian cricketers and boost their morale by calling them ‘Champions of our hearts’.

