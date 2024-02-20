PM Narendra Modi talks about Article 370; parents-to-be Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar call it 'absolute honour'

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar are currently gearing up for the release of the much-awaited action political thriller film Article 370. The film revolves around the abrogation of article 370 from J&K. Recently at a rally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about the film. In response, Yami and Aditya took to social media to react on the same.

PM Modi talks about Article 370

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about the upcoming film Article 370 at a rally. He said that he had heard that there's a film coming up based on article 370. Modi further said that the film will help people in getting the right information on the subject.

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar took to Instagram to share the video in a collaborative post. In the caption, they wrote that it is an 'absolute honour' to hear the PM talk about the film. They wrote: "It is an absolute honour to watch PM @narendramodi Ji talk about #Article370Movie. My team and I really hope that we all exceed your expectations in bringing this incredible story to the screen!"

Check out the post!

Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar confirmed first pregnancy

At the trailer launch event of Article 370, Yami and Aditya revealed that they are expecting their first child together. The URI director said: "We will get to know that if it's gonna be Laxmi or a Ganesha....there's a baby on the way. It was an amazing time because the way the film happened and the way we got to know about the baby honestly, it almost felt like..wo Abhimanyu waali story yaad aa gyi (it reminded me of Abhimanyu's story). The baby knows exactly about how 370 was abrogated."

Advertisement

The couple met during the making of the 2019 action thriller film URI, which was Dhar's directorial debut. The two got married on June 4, 2021.

About Article 370

Article 370 is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar, and directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale. It marks the second collaboration between Aditya and Yami after URI. It is scheduled to be released theatrically on February 23rd, 2024. The film is set in the backdrop of the abrogation of Article 370 which gave a special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar decide not to have premiere of Article 370 in Kashmir for THIS reason