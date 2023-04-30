PM Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat marks 100 episodes; Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty, Madhuri Dixit are all praise

On Sunday, celebs like Shahid Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit and Rohit Shetty were seen attending the screening of PM Narendra Modi's 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. The PM addressed the nation in his 100th episode and said that his radio program is the 'mann ki baat' of 'millions of Indians and an expression of their emotions'. Even the celebs were seen lauding PM Modi's initiative and speaking about the impact the program has had on the country.

Celebs laud PM Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat programme

While speaking at the event, Shahid told ANI, "Modi ji wanted to stay connected with people, that is the sign of a great leader. Historically, whoever has been the greatest, most popular leaders, be it kings or prime ministers, they've always been connected to people. I think it's a simple thing but the connection is quite deep. To speak your mind and listen to what people have to say, tell them what you think, there can't be a deeper connection than that. It's a fantastic format. I enjoyed listening to it. I felt very fortunate that I was called here. It's almost ten years, so it's fantastic that I was a part of this today. It's a privilege to be here."

Madhuri praised PM Modi for taking out time and trying to understand everyone's problems. She said, "He's such a big leader, he saying something and taking time out for the people. He's trying to understand their problems which is amazing. He's reaching different kinds of people in small towns and villages. He's doing such great work, highlighting those that many aren't really aware of, and bringing their heroism to the forefront. Not only in our country, but even globally, he is being heralded, which is amazing. If he can reach out into small villages, I am sure it is going to inspire even a lot of youngsters. Age no bar, he'll inspire everyone."

Rohit Shetty said that he felt inspired. He shared, "I felt inspired, if one leader can show us the right path, there is nothing impossible. When I was watching, I felt how lucky we are that we have such an inspirational leader whom people listen to, from whom they are inspired, which is very rare."

The radio show Mann Ki Baat first aired on October 3, 2014, and it will complete 10 years next year. PM Modi thanked his listeners for making it a success over the years.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan is all praise for PM Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat; Says 'That is how you lead..'